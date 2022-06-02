My Favourite KK Songs

Namrata Thakker picks her favourite KK songs.

It's so difficult to pick favourite songs by a singer who has sung memorable songs in every genre for 25 years.

While Pal and Yaaron will forever be linked to KK and have a permanent place in my playlist, there are so many more songs he has sung that have enchanted me over the years and will always do so.

KK, you will be missed, but your music will always, always, live on.

Tadap Tadap, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

This hauntingly beautiful song is probably on everyone's playlist. One of KK's most memorable songs, it has found devoted listeners across ages.

Sach Keh Raha Hai, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein

KK stirred everyone's emotions with his soulful voice in Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana from R Madhavan and Dia Mirza's film, Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein.

O Hum Dum Suniyo Re, Saathiya

Even today, O Hum Dum Suniyo Re gets you grooving.

With Hum Dum, KK proved he is as versatile as a singer can get.

Awaarapan Banjarapan, Jism

When Jism released, Awaarapan Banjarapan found cult status amongst youngsters especially those who were going through a break-up.

The lyrics are beautiful and KK, with his poignant rendition, touched all the right chords.

It's The Time To Disco, Kal Ho Naa Ho

One of KK's most loved disco tracks, this one added the fun vibe in Karan Johar's production Kal Ho Naa Ho, which was otherwise high on emotions and heartbreak.

Dus Bahane, Dus

Whether or not you watch Dus, you would have heard the song Dus Bahane at least once in your life.

There's a reason why this peppy KK number became the most played song in 2005.

Aashayein, Iqbal

If you are down and out, hear this motivational number by KK and you won't stop humming the tune long after it's over.

A song that really lifts you up from the dumps.

Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai, Gangster

This romantic song from Kangana Ranaut and Emraan Hashmi's Gangster will give you all the sorts of vibes.

KK's soft and restrained voice makes it even more effective.

Ankhon Mein Teri, Om Shanti Om

A beautifully shot song with beautiful actors and a beautiful voice!

Ankhon Mein Teri from Om Shanti Om leaves me with a sweet smile every time I hear it.

Tu Jo Mila, Bajrangi Bhaijaan

This song has different versions, sung by three singers. But my personal favourite is the one by KK.

It is soft, and yet so powerful.

Slow, yet perfectly paced.

Guess that's what happens when a gifted singer adds his magic.