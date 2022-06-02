News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Saiee-Adivi Sesh watch Major

Saiee-Adivi Sesh watch Major

By Rediff Movies
June 02, 2022 16:33 IST
A special screening of the film Major, starring Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj and Revathi was held in Mumbai last night.

Major is based on the life of 26/11 hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. It will release on June 3.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Saiee Manjrekar plays Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's wife in the film.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Adivi Sesh worked hard to get into the skin of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, even reaching out to the hero's parents, Dhanalakshmi and K Unnikrishnan, to prepare for the role.
'My intention became to write this film and act in it and, when it releases, just to have them look at me and say, 'It's fine. We are satisfied,' he says in this interview.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: The lead pair.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Saiee's mother, Medha Manjrekar.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani, whose film Nikamma releases on June 17, came for the screening.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sachin Khedekar.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Casting director Mukesh Chhabra.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
