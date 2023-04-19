Meet The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Cast

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is Salman Khan's first solo release since 2019.

And while he, leading lady Pooja Hegde and, of course, Venkatesh remain the reason audiences will flock to theatres, there is a large supporting cast waiting for their moment to shine.

Namrata Thakker introduces us to the younger actors in this Eid release.

Vinali Bhatnagar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vinali Bhatnagar/Instagram

Vinali, 23, won the Femina Miss Chhattisgarh beauty pageant in 2017 and earned the title of Femina Miss India East the same year.

KKBKKJ is her film debut.

Shehnaaz Gill

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz shot to fame with Bigg Boss 13 and makes her Bollywood debut with this Salman starrer.

Apart from winning hearts with her cute chemistry with Siddharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz also became Salman's favourite contestant.

After the show, she had a complete makeover and did several music videos as well as a Punjabi film opposite Dilijit Dosanjh.

She currently hosts a chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, but has her eye fixed firmly on Bollywood.

Raghav Juyal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raghav Juyal/Instagram

Raghav, who is romancing Shehnaaz in the film, is reportedly dating her in real life too, and Salman spills the beans here.

He became an overnight sensation after participating in Dance Indian Dance 3 in 2011.

In 2014, he made his acting debut with Sonali Cable and went on to star in films like ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D.

The 31 year old has hosted several television shows including Dance Plus, Rising Star and Dance Deewane.

Siddharth Nigam

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddharth Nigam/Instagram

Siddharth started his acting career playing the child version of Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3.

He made his television debut in 2014 and has acted in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Peshwa Bajirao and Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Jassie Gill

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jassie Gill/Instagram

Jassie, a popular Punjabi singer-actor, made his Bollywood debut in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi co-starring Sonakshi Sinha.

In 2020, he played Kangana Ranaut's husband in Panga.

Palak Tiwari

Photograph: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram

Salman has known Palak since she was eight from when her mother television actress Shweta Tiwari was a participant on Bigg Boss.

Palak made her acting debut last year with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter and has also signed the Sanjay Dutt starrer The Virgin Tree.

Malvika Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malvika Sharma/Instagram

A criminal lawyer by training, Malvika has worked in Tamil and Telugu films; her first appearance was as a medical student in 2018's Nela Ticket.

She makes her Bollywood debut with KKBKKJ.