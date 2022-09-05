Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10 Review

Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar and Nia Sharma burn the dance floor and how, observes Namrata Thakker.

Celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa returns after a hiatus of five years.

The 10th season premiered over the weekend on Colors TV with Madhuri Dixit Nene, Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar taking over the judging panel.

The show started off on a high note with Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik impressing the judges with her attitude and dance moves.

Rubina and her choreographer partner Sanam Johar got a standing ovation.

Up next was Amruta Khanvilkar, who wowed everyone with her Lavni dance on Nora's hit number Garmi.

Amruta got a standing ovation too, and with her performance, the actress set the bar even higher for her competitors.

The first episode also saw Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gashmeer Mahajani and Ali Asgar perform on the Jhalak stage.

While Shilpa's performance on Madhuri's song Ghagra was more comedy and less dance, she put up a good show with her expressions and antics.

Gashmeer impressed the judges with his smoking hot performance on Roshni Se from Asoka.

Dheeraj and Ali danced well, but they have a long way to go.

In Sunday's episode, television hottie Nia Sharma stole the thunder with her sassy performance on O Saki Saki. Dressed in red, Nia looked hot as she showed off her dancing skills with her partner Tarun Raj.

Nora loved her vibe and Madhuri said she couldn't wait to see Nia try different dance styles in the coming episodes.

Niti Taylor and Gunjan Sinha also gave praise-worthy performances in the second episode.

While judges found Niti's act fun and playful, everyone gave Gunjan a standing ovation for her impeccable dance moves.

Gunjan, who was one of the finalists on Dance Deewane 3, is definitely going to give the celeb contestants a run for their money.

Zorawar Kalra, Paras Kalnawat and Faisal Shaikh got decent feedback from the judges.

Overall, the first two episodes of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10 were not just high on entertainment, but also on dance.

Yes, some of the performances lacked finesse and were more about the props and comic elements but they were still entertaining.

This season's JDJ features celeb contestants who can dance really well and therefore, the competition will get more interesting going forward.

Maniesh Paul, who is hosting the show, added to the fun with his quips.

Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa is indeed back with a bang!

You can watch Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa on Colors TV.

Rediff Rating: