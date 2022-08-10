Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10: Meet The Contestants

After being off the air for five years, celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa will return with its 10th season on September 2.

The new season will see Bollywood’s dancing diva Madhuri Dixit back on the judging panel along with Karan Johar and Norah Fatehi.

As for the celeb contestants, well, some of the names have been confirmed and we can’t wait for them to take centrestage.

Wondering who is participating in JDJ 10? Namrata Thakker has the list:

Nia Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

After winning Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2020, television hottie Nia Sharma is set to burn the dance floor on Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10.

Nia, who was last seen in the hit television show Naagin 4, has showcased her dancing skills in many music videos.

The 31-year-old has already started rehearsing for Jhalak and is determined to give tough competition to the other participants.

Shilpa Shinde

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shinde/Instagram

Television actress Shilpa Shinde has been away from the limelight for a while now but she’s ready to entertain the audience once again in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10.

Shinde, who is fondly remembered for playing Angoori in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai!, isn’t new to the world of reality shows.

She won Bigg Boss 11 in 2018 and has a huge fan following.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dheeraj Dhoopar/Instagram

Dheeraj -- who welcomed his first child, a baby boy, with wife Vinny Arora on August 8 -- made his television debut in 2009 but shot to fame after playing the lead in Sasural Simar Ka opposite Dipika Kakkar.

He later acted in hit shows like Kundali Bhagya and Naagin 5.

Despite being in the industry for 14 years, this will be the actor’s first stint in a reality show and we are excited to see how his journey unfolds.

Paras Kalnawat

Photograph: Kind courtesy Paras Kalnawat/Instagram

Paras Kalnawat was a part of the hit show Anupama but has left it to take up the dance reality show.

While he has been open about his not-so-good experience on Anupama, the young actor has put it all behind him and is now looking forward to win the audience's heart once again with his dance moves.

Amruta Khanvilkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

A popular face in Marathi cinema, Amruta has worked in Hindi movies as well.

No stranger to reality shows, she is a terrific dancer and is famously known for her song Wajle Ki Barah.

Back in 2015, Amruta won the dance show Nach Baliye along with her husband Himmanshoo Malhotra. She's now ready to rock the stage on Jhalak Dhiklaa Jaa 10.

Niti Taylor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Niti Taylor/Instagram

Niti Taylor, who is best known for playing Nandini Murthy in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, will also compete in the 10th season of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa.

Apart from acting, the 27-year-old is super active on social media and has a huge following amongst millennials.

Niti has few music videos in Punjabi and Hindi to her credit and has acted in three Telugu films.

She’s fun, she pretty and she’s got the moves.

No wonder Niti is touted as one of the top contenders to win the show.

Rubina Dilaik

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rubina Dilaik/Instagram

If there is anyone who has had a good run with reality shows, it is Rubina Dilaik.

After winning Bigg Boss 14, the gorgeous actress is currently seen on adventure reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Next month, she will show off her dancing skills on Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10.

The Himachali beauty wowed many with her moves in the BB house but we are eager to see how she performs on the Jhalak stage.

Gashmeer Mahajani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gashmeer Mahajani/Instagram

Though Gashmeer Mahajani made his acting debut with a Hindi film called Muskurake Dekh Zara in 2010, he caught everyone’s attention when his Marathi debut film, Carry On Maratha, came out in 2015.

Since then, there’s been no looking back for this talented actor.

In 2018, he made his Hindi television debut and later impressed everyone with his performance in the Star Plus show, Imlie.

Gashmeer -- who is currently judging Dance Maharashtra Dance -- will now be seen on Jhalak, his first reality show.