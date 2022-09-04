Preity Zinta, Cricket And The West Indies...

Bollywood stars love travelling. Here's where they're off to these days.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta enjoys a cricket match in the West Indies and writes, 'Chillin in the West Indies with the @saintluciakings'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anusha Dandekar/Instagram

Anusha Dandekar enjoys the view in Sydney, Australia.

Her sister Shibani is having fun in Aussie land too!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Milind Soman/Instagram

Milind Soman, who is trekking in Ladakh, says, 'Trekking at 14000 ft above sea level in beautiful, spiritual Ladakh, in front of a wall with stones inscribed with Om mani padme hum, the truth lies in your heart.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kushboo/Instagram

Kushboo goes shopping in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shirley Setia/Instagram

Singer and actress Shirley Setia, who was last seen in Nikamma, enjoys the night lights in Budapest.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Malik/Instagram

'Seeking Bappa's blessings before going up on stage at the @bengaluruganeshutsava,' says Armaan Malik.