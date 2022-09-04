Preity Zinta, Cricket And The West Indies...

Bollywood stars love travelling. Here's where they're off to these days.
Preity Zinta enjoys a cricket match in the West Indies and writes, 'Chillin in the West Indies with the @saintluciakings'
Anusha Dandekar enjoys the view in Sydney, Australia.
Her sister Shibani is having fun in Aussie land too!
Milind Soman, who is trekking in Ladakh, says, 'Trekking at 14000 ft above sea level in beautiful, spiritual Ladakh, in front of a wall with stones inscribed with Om mani padme hum, the truth lies in your heart.'
Kushboo goes shopping in London.
Singer and actress Shirley Setia, who was last seen in Nikamma, enjoys the night lights in Budapest.
'Seeking Bappa's blessings before going up on stage at the @bengaluruganeshutsava,' says Armaan Malik.