Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard And Soft Review: A Glossy Vanity Project

Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour: Live in 3D is packed with moments that are clearly meant to make die-hard fans go 'Aww,' but they don't really give a true look at the person behind the artist, notes Mayur Sanap.

Key Points Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour is a 3D concert film co-directed by Billie Eilish and James Cameron.

It captures the BTS footage and creative development of the pop star's 2025 tour, Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, in Manchester.

With all the short, curated clips, the film ultimately feels less like an intimate portrait of an artist and more like a glossy vanity project.

The Billie Eilish-James Cameron Collaboration

A simple Google search of Billie Eilish will tell you that she is a winner of 10 Grammys, two Oscars, two Golden Globes, and a slew of other accolades. And she is only 24.

She was 13 when her first solo song dropped, which marked the beginning of her global pop stardom.

As someone who is faintly acquainted with her discography with only a couple of favourites Happier Than Ever and Bad Guy (which had made the trailer for Bombshell so much exciting), I walked into Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour: Live in 3D with minimal expectations and a mild fear of that absurdly long title.

The big draw here is James Cameron, who probably took a break from endless Avatar sequels to co-direct this concert film with Eilish.

Cameron first appears in the film carrying a heavy camera and begins interviewing Eilish. He expresses his admiration for her and casually asks about her creative process behind the concert tour setup, to which she replies, 'Best kind of sensory overload'.

And who better than James Cameron to make that happen?

Even for a concert film, Cameron deploys his favoured 3D format (because, of course, he does) with all his technical skills on display to turn the concert into a big screen spectacle.

The Euphoria of Billie Eilish Fans

The film moves between pre and post-concert moments, showing behind-the-scenes footage and the creative development of Billie Eilish's 2025 tour, Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, in Manchester.

In one quiet moment, an emotional fan says, 'It's my dream to see her, and today is that day.'

The film opens with Billie Eilish performing Chihiro from the album, as thousands of fans fill the stadium. The footage captures the moment in real time, showing euphoric fans crying, smiling, cheering, screaming, and hooting as Eilish takes the stage.

For fans of Eilish, it feels like a full-on musical celebration. And if you are a fan, you will likely walk away happy.

But as one song rolls into the next, and then another, with a few goofy backstage moments stitched in, the film starts to feel repetitive. Eventually, it becomes clear that there's very little here beyond a polished musical showcase to sustain its nearly two-hour duration.

That's disappointing because the film constantly hints at becoming something more interesting than it actually is.

Where the Film Misses The Mark

You see Billie Eilish talking about how performing in front of her fans feels like hanging out with friends, and how watching rap and hip-hop artists while growing up influenced her to become a more flamboyant performer on stage.

You also hear young fans briefly talking about how her music helped them deal with things like puberty, how it helped someone overcome bullying, how it made people feel less alone, and how it even helped them 'heal the pain'.

Just when you expect the film to build something more intimate and personal around these moments, it cuts away to another musical performance.

In other BTS moments, the film focuses on lighter details, like how Billie Eilish does her own makeup and hair, and how she likes having a 'puppy room' to unwind with her pet friends during exhausting tour days.

The film also introduces Finneas O'Connell, Billie Eilish's brother and long-time collaborator, who has co-written many of her songs. But the man doesn't get a chance to share any of his perspective. He is simply reduced to a few cutesy on-stage moments with his sister, which doesn't really add any insight to their dynamic.

These moments are clearly meant to make her die-hard fans go 'Aww', but like the recent Michael Jackson biopic, they don't really give a true look at the person behind the artist. With all the short, curated clips, it feels less like an intimate portrait and more like a glossy vanity project.

The most heartfelt moment is saved for the end when Billie Eilish talks about her fashion choices. She explains how she refuses to dress in a more 'feminine' way and sticks to her own unique style as an example for young impressionable women. It works as a powerful statement against the way female stars are often expected to present themselves in showbiz for the male gaze.

You can see the honesty and love she has for her fans in her eyes when she explains her stand, but it feels too little and comes too late in the film.

Billie Eilish -- Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Review Rediff Rating: