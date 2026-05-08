Review: Citadel 2 Has Worn Out Its Welcome

The second season of the Russo Brothers' espionage series Citadel falls short of its global ambitions due to muddled writing and a lack of compelling narrative depth, complains Sukanya Verma.

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra in Citadel 2.

Key Points Citadel 2, despite its ambitious global vision, is hampered by hackneyed writing and muddled goals, failing to improve upon its underwhelming first season.

The series attempts to explore the human side of its agents, but the slow pace means the most engaging plot points are reserved for the latter episodes.

Despite a strong international cast including Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, performances are often overshadowed by a lack of character depth and unconvincing team dynamics.

Gabriel Leone's portrayal of the antagonist is a standout, offering a chilling and impactful performance amidst the show's narrative shortcomings.

When the Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony, launched the espionage vehicle along with showrunner Davil Veil three years ago, the idea was to create something grand, global and glamorous. Given their success with the Avengers factory, one envisioned a slick Bond sort of brand taking on worldwide threats. It's a shame then to see their ambitious vision marred by hackneyed writing and muddled goals.

Neither the international Citadel nor its Indian (Citadel: Honey Bunny) and Italian (Citadel: Diana) counterparts to follow made the grade.

Season 2's Tardy Approach

After the first season's underwhelming response and recycled allure, season two never had much chance to begin in a streaming scene flooded with that much hated word 'content'. Whatever good Citadel 2 has in mind, its tardy approach results in the juiciest bits being reserved for the tail end of the show.

Of its seven episodes, the first four directed by Joe Russo, there's an attempt to slow down and study the human side of the agents striving to save the world at a personal cost.

Here's the deal.

Citadel, the elite spy agency, has collapsed. Crime syndicate Manticore is determined to exercise their authority over the world for their own gain as mind-controlling software and prying satellites form the primary bone of contention.

Surviving star agents Orlick (Stanley Tucci), Nadia (Priyanka Chopra), and Mason aka Kyle (Richard Madden) collaborate with CIA chap Hutch (Jack Reynor), his colleague Celine (Lina El Arabi) and do-all Frank (Matt Berry) to rebuild their network and hit back at Manticore, its old (Lesley Manville) and new (Gabriel Leone) patrons by foiling an assassination scheme at an upcoming international summit.

Character Dynamics and Performances

Mason's wife Abby (Ashleigh Cummings) is a part of the proceedings in predictable ways and also the source of its most moving turnaround. Another touching scene is when a vulnerable Nadia hums Kishore Kumar's hopeful gem Aa Chal Ke Tujhe Main Leke Chalun from Door Gagan Ki Chhaon Mein to her daughter.

But such moments of tenderness are too few. The brief moment between Nadia and her mum is blandness personified. We don't feel their connection or the one to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's version from Honey Bunny in any way.

Mason's whiny identity crisis, daddy issues, mamma's boy and iffy family man preoccupies most of his screen time. And Madden's pretty but bored face only adds to the tedium.

The always watchable Stanley Tucci leads a tired pack with gusto but it's not enough to raise their spirits or ours. Problem is Citadel 2's slipshod writing simply cannot get its act together. The group's wannabe Avengers banter is hard to miss, harder to like. Everybody is filled with resentment towards each other but continues to work as a team for a cause no one seems convinced about.

Plot Weaknesses and Standout Elements

There are traitors and deceivers at every nook, corner and the shtick gets annoying after a while. Stereotypes abound against classic big event settings where high profile targets clear the way for robotic assassins, two-minute hackers and foreseeable conclusions.

At one point, it feels like the Russos are trying everything to make it work and blot out its phony vibe with emotional complexity. There's a visible effort to preserve its global face across actors from England, Australia, America, India, Brazil and France zooming in and out of European countries at every chance but swaps action set pieces for old-fashioned nail biters.

One of the few things it gets right is Gabriel Leone's antagonist. The Brazilian actor's velvet moves and venomous mind create a chilling impact on screen.

Back home, Priyanka Chopra's casting attracted understandable hype and attention in the beginning. Everyone was chuffed to see the Bollywood star kick ass on international scale as super spy Nadia Sinh and the lady sure kept her end of the bargain. But she's played this gun-toting variety so many times since it's hard to tell apart her one action flick from another.

Around episode 6, Mason or Kyle or whoever Madden is feeling at that moment demands, 'Alright look, everyone...'

'Already bored,' quips co-star Jack Reynor, cutting him mid-sentence and in no mood to give any attention. Exactly my sentiments for season two of the Citadel show.

Citadel 2 streams on Prime Video.

Citadel 2 Review Rediff Rating: