Mortal Kombat II Review: Karl Urban Steals The Fight

The violent set pieces, exaggerated villains, zany dialogue, and non-stop fan service all work in the moment. But once the credits roll, there is not much left to hold onto, notes Mayur Sanap.

Key Points Mortal Kombat II is a martial arts fantasy film and a sequel to the 2021 reboot.

Karl Urban plays Johnny Cage, a washed-up action star who becomes an unlikely hero in the quest to save the world.

The film is fun in the moment, but once it's over, very little actually sticks.

The best thing that can be said about Mortal Kombat II is that it knows what kind of film it is.

As a sequel to an old-school video game adaptation, it is built around characters being thrown into non-stop chaos, with martial arts fights, over-the-top battles, and flashy visuals doing most of the heavy lifting. The plot is mostly an excuse to move from one fight scene to the next, but at least, the film understands that this is what fans are here for.

And honestly? That commitment almost works.

What's Mortal Kombat II About?

The story itself is incredibly simple and straightforward.

An evil emperor Shao Kahn (Martyn Ford) gathers a group of powerful fighters to crush humanity's defenders in Earthrealm. Shao Kahn is basically treated like a Thanos-level threat, except with more grunting and heavier armour. And every time someone uttered his name in the film, it sounded like Shah Rukh Khan, which became unintentionally distracting after a while.

Anyway.

Karl Urban appears as a washed-up action star Johnny Cage, who is somehow chosen to help save the world among the other champions of Earthrealm.

The film never properly explains why Johnny Cage is 'the chosen one', leaving both him and the audience without much clarity. He initially dismisses the battle as a 'Squid Game murder party' before slowly accepting his role in a mission to save the world, setting up a straightforward good-versus-bad fight.

As a sequel to the 2021 reboot, Mortal Kombat II goes bigger in almost every way. The gore is nastier, the action is louder, and the world is denser in terms of many colourful characters.

What Works In Mortal Kombat II

Karl Urban (who recently took a beating from Priyanka Chopra Jonas in The Bluff) turns out to be one of the film's better additions, who clearly understands the absurdity of the material and leans into it with confidence.

Whether it is his exaggerated swag, his slick action moves, or the way he keeps tossing out action hero references -- from Keanu Reeves in John Wick to Kurt Russell in Big Trouble in Little China -- he is consistently fun to watch.

There are moments that resemble classic martial arts films like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, with fighters moving through elaborate sets and using weapons in visually creative ways. Fireballs fly everywhere, blades slice through bodies, and every battle seems determined to top the last one. Thankfully, the action mostly delivers because the film doesn't have much else going on beneath the surface.

What Doesn't Work

At times, Mortal Kombat II feels similar to Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness the way it jump between worlds, overloaded the screen with CGI-heavy fantasy landscapes. But while Doctor Strange had Sam Raimi's horror style and visual creativity holding everything together, Mortal Kombat II often feels messier.

That's ultimately, the film's biggest weakness.

Under all the visual effects and nonstop fighting, Mortal Kombat II is surprisingly lifeless. Director Simon McQuoid struggles to give the characters any real depth, and the emotional stakes rarely land. Scenes meant to build tension often feel rushed because the film is too eager to get to the next fight.

The story splits time between Johnny Cage and Kitana (played by Adeline Rudolph), but neither character gets enough development to fully carry the film.

Rudolph's Kitana is impressive, though. She brings more to her warrior character than the writing probably deserves, and the film is at its strongest whenever it slows down enough to focus on her.

Karl Urban is positioned as the film's main guy, and he carries it with style, injecting energy into proceedings with his cheesy one-liners that keep things consistently entertaining.

But ultimately, very little in Mortal Kombat II leaves a lasting impact.

The violent set pieces, exaggerated villains, zany dialogue, and non-stop fan service all work in the moment. But once the credits roll, there is not much left to hold onto, just like a wild video game.

Mortal Kombat II Review Rediff Rating: