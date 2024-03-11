News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » The Song That Made Everyone Cry At The Oscars

The Song That Made Everyone Cry At The Oscars

Source: ANI
March 11, 2024 09:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Mike Blake/ Reuters

Singer Billie Eilish moved everyone to tears when she performed the Barbie soundtrack, What Was I Made For?, at the Oscars 2024.

Eilish sang the emotional lyrics as her brother Finneas played the piano with an orchestra in the background.

What Was I Made For?, written by Eilish and Finneas, also plays in the Greta Gerwig-directed movie, during the scene when Margot Robbie's Barbie meets her creator Ruth Handler. The song won the Oscar award for Best Original Song.

Following the emotional rendition, the music duo got a standing ovation from the crowd.

The performance moved people to tears, including Barbie cast members America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon, Barbie Director Greta Gerwig, as well as Wicked star Ariana Grande and other celebrities in the audience.

 

Photograph: Mike Blake/ Reuters

When the music duo was initially approached to contribute to the Barbie soundtrack, Billie previously recalled that she 'was in a dark episode and things didn't make sense in life. I just didn't understand what the point was and why you would keep going. [I was] questioning everything in the world,' The Hollywood Reporter quoted.

But after she watched some footage from the film that Gerwig had compiled, that's when her perspective changed.

She said at the Palm Springs Film Awards in January, 'Basically I was just watching Barbie say and feel things that I really, really, really resonated with and felt so close to. I felt so seen, and I did not expect that.'

Barbie received nods for Best Picture, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Adapted Screenplay, Costume Design and Production Design.

Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson's hit I'm Just Ken was also nominated for Best Original Song.

What Was I Made For? won Song of the Year at the Grammys, and Barbie won Best Compilation Soundtrack for visual media and Best Song written for visual media, as per Variety.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Oscars 2024: Emma Stone Wins Best Actress
Oscars 2024: Emma Stone Wins Best Actress
Oscars 2024: Charlize Theron Goes For Silver
Oscars 2024: Charlize Theron Goes For Silver
Barbie Review
Barbie Review
Oscars: Robert Downey Jr Thanks 'Terrible Childhood'
Oscars: Robert Downey Jr Thanks 'Terrible Childhood'
Will Odisha Show Faith In Naveen Patnaik Again?
Will Odisha Show Faith In Naveen Patnaik Again?
'Educated youth prefer to be unemployed'
'Educated youth prefer to be unemployed'
Honours even as Klopp-Pep EPL rivalry ends on high
Honours even as Klopp-Pep EPL rivalry ends on high

More like this

Barbie Has A Date With London

Barbie Has A Date With London

Christopher Nolan Remembers 'Dear Friend' Heath Ledger

Christopher Nolan Remembers 'Dear Friend' Heath Ledger

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances