Uyir Review: Roshan Mathew Can't Rescue This Weak Thriller

Despite its intriguing premise, Uyir never quite cracks the mystery, relying instead on emotional drama to deliver its final blow, notes Sreeju Sudhakaran.

IMAGE: Roshan Mathew in Uyir.

Key Points Roshan Mathew anchors Uyir with a compelling performance in an investigative thriller that begins with promise.

Predictable twists, excessive flashbacks and uneven writing prevent the murder mystery from reaching its full potential.

An emotionally resonant final act leaves a small impact, even if the film's journey to get there feels frustratingly uneven.

You might have seen movies where there is this emotionally striking scene in the climax that could possibly leave a lump in your throat. Particularly when the end credits point out that the sequence is inspired by real-life events.

And then you walk out of the theatre, ponder over that moment and how the film reached that point, only to realise you didn't like at all how that journey unfolded.

For me, M Padmakumar's new film, Uyir, evoked exactly that feeling.

It ends on an emotional note that tugs at your heartstrings with regard to a pressing social concern, but how Uyir brings you to that moment is where the film just doesn't shine.

And if you argue that the particular sequence is designed to emotionally manipulate you into thinking Uyir wasn't all that bad, I may not be able to counter that. That, and Roshan Mathew's solid performance.

A Fairly Intriguing Investigation

Roshan Mathew plays Ajeeb, a probationary sub-inspector posted to a police station in Kannur. He gets his first major case to investigate when the body of a woman is found in a well.

The corpse belongs to Shobha (Shruthy Menon, striking in a weakly written role), a migrant woman from Karnataka who had come to the place with her two children and husband Raju (Vinod Sagar), who are now missing.

While Ajeeb and his colleague Joy (Baiju Santosh, performing the role in his trademark style) do manage to track down Raju in Karnataka, he has a sob story to share about their lives. And when things finally seem to be getting clearer, a revelation arrives that shakes up the case.

Malayalam cinema has come out with some good investigative thrillers in recent years, and M Padmakumar himself had once made Joseph, an above-ordinary entry in the genre that also carried a social message. Joseph was high on emotional drama, used flashbacks effectively and featured a commanding performance from its lead actor, playing a man haunted by his past.

In that sense, Uyir adopts similar treatment. But this time, it works only in parts. The investigative track is definitely arresting, and there is a clear attempt to show the police department as being public-driven and not too dismissive of complaints. Which isn't bad because, unlike some Bollywood cop movies, the actions speak more here than the bombastic dialogues glorifying the department.

If only, though, there was smarter writing in how the police officers approached the case. I mean, you find a woman whose death is under suspicious circumstances, so by natural instinct, your first suspicion should fall on the husband. And if the post-mortem report hasn't arrived yet, at least keep him under watch until it does.

So it is annoying to see these cops commit quite a few rookie mistakes. Sure, Ajeeb is a novice, but he isn't the one making all the decisions.

I also felt the casting of a certain character could have been smarter. Nothing on the actor, but the kind of roles that he has done in the past itself raises a few red flags with his character here, neither the writing nor does the performance try hard enough to conceal them.

Damp Squib Of A Murder Mystery

While the investigative track is decent enough and remains engaging, maintaining the intrigue and tension of some of the better-made police procedurals, the good work is derailed by three extensive flashbacks that completely demystify the suspense and reduce everything to a generic, run-of-the-mill thriller.

Two of the flashbacks are almost identical except for a character swap, with the second one merely extending the climax a little further. Then comes a third flashback that finally gives a clearer picture of the events, and even that feels fairly ordinary, with nothing particularly out of the box.

So if you expect Uyir to spring some mind-blowing twists, then the screenplay by Nikhil K Menon and Shaji Maarad is simply a damp squib in that regard.

M Padmakumar's cloying and occasionally outdated approach to handling the film doesn't help either. Like, there is this item song that has absolutely no place in the film. The excuse is to confront a suspect with evidence Ajeeb has found, but a photograph would have been enough. The only reason the song exists is to add some spice to the proceedings that nobody asked for.

A Slightly Better But Still Flawed Third Act

While the main investigation ends on an underwhelming note, it leads Ajeeb to embark on an investigation of his own, and that's where Uyir finally finds some emotional weight.

I am not a fan of the idea that Ajeeb has to carry a past trauma just to go on a mission that only required him to be empathetic. But the film clings to this cliché that the hero needs a tragic backstory somehow linked to the narrative so he can achieve emotional catharsis. It's just that Roshan Mathew is so good in the role that you almost forgive it.

When that isn't enough, the movie also reminds us that his colleague Joy has a personal reason to be part of this pursuit. Seriously, does empathy really need a backstory?

The track has some earnestness, and I would have preferred it to be the film's main focus instead of the murder investigation that came before it.

The only issue is that this track too should have been written more intelligently. Instead, once again, there is nothing that makes the suspense worthwhile, as almost every dramatic cliché you expect to happen eventually does. This also includes the finale that is placed in Mumbai which means it has to feature Malayalam cinema's favourite spot in the city: Dharavi.

Didn't Pulival Kalyanam and Chattambinadu already turn the Dharavi obsession into a funny punchline years back?

Even the staging feels clumsy in places. Take Ajeeb's conversation with a senior Mumbai police officer (Saiyami Kher in a cameo, reuniting with her Choked co-star), who orders three cups of tea despite both her guests declining, before casually justifying why she turns a blind eye to certain criminal activities because she's 'working the system'. Or the Dharavi shelter home sequence, where a bunch of hardened-looking criminals fold at the first sign of a threat.

Yes, the finale still made my eyes well up a little (what to do, I am a very emotional man!), and the movie ends on a bittersweet note, but the feeling is momentary. Once you're out of the theatre, you realise you were on a very janky ride that only managed to stop right before it was completely derailed.

PS: Those expecting to see Kannada star Kichcha Sudeepa make his Malayalam debut based on the trailer will be just as disappointed as those expecting genuine ingenuity from this thriller.

Uyir Review Rediff Rating: