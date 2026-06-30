Lock Upp Season 2: Sach Ya Sazaa: Is Akanksha Unsanskari?

What works for Lock Upp Season 2: Sach ya Sazaa is the dramatic energy the contestants bring along.

Whether they are successful, desperate or struggling in their respective careers, each one seems willing to bare a part/all of themselves on this platform, informs Divya Nair.

IMAGE: Akanksha Chamola in Lock Upp Season 2: Sach Ya Sazaa. Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix/Instagram

Key Points Lock Upp Season 2: Sach Ya Sazaa is a reality show hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

The show features 15 contestants including Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja and Akanksha Chamola.

The six-week episode airs Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm on Netflix.

Reality show Lock Upp Season 2: Sach Ya Sazaa, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, features an interesting mix of television stars, influencers and social media personalities.

Unlike the first season, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, which catered to a relatively niche audience, Season 2 has premiered on Netflix, promising the show a much bigger platform and audience.

The lineup of contestants include television actors Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Harshad Chopda.

Among the drama-queens include Govinda's outspoken wife Sunita Ahuja, actor-influencer Akanksha Chamola, model and influencer Akanksha Choudhary and actor-model Pamela Serena.

Joining them is entrepreneur and Ashneer Grover's wife Madhuri Jain Grover, content creators Riyaz Aly, Yogesh Rawat, Shreya Kalra, Srestha Iyer, Varun Yadav aka Layla and Sufi Motiwala.

What's Lock Upp Season 2: Sach ya Sazaa about?

Each contestant enters the show with a label or 'charge' they must defend: Ram Kapoor is 'irresponsible', Dheeraj Dhoopar 'overrated', Sufi Motiwala a 'rage-baiter', Yogesh Rawat a 'cheater' for allegedly two-timing his girlfriend, Akanksha Chamola 'bewakoof' and 'unsanskaari', Sunita Ahuja 'moohfat' (blunt and outspoken), Shreya Kalra 'desperate' and Srestha Iyer 'entitled', just to name a few.

The biggest revelation on the show...

What works for the show is the dramatic energy the contestants bring along. Whether they are successful, desperate or struggling in their respective careers, each one seems willing to bare a part/all of themselves on this platform.

For example, when asked to reveal a personal secret, Harshad Chopda spoke about being cheated on by an ex-girlfriend with his best friend and how it sent him into a shell.

Akanksha Chamola, meanwhile, smilingly revealed that she and husband Gaurav Khanna were heading for a divorce, which was probably the most shocking moment on the show. Farah then asked if they had already separated during Gaurav's stint on Bigg Boss. Akanksha confirmed they were living separately before he entered the show.

Contestants also had to pick their cellmates with whom they would share the cell in the show. Some of them had to reveal a secret about themselves to their cellmate before proceeding to their cells.

After the initial introductions, the contestants change into their red and black uniforms and have their first taste of bland porridge.

Pamela, who was introduced/discovered by Netflix via Desi Bling, seems to have done a bad lip job. The model who reluctantly agreed to share her cell with Layla complains of watery dal, and mosquitoes in her cell, which makes us wonder if and why celebrities would agree to torment themselves through this circus just for a few extra followers.

Ram Kapoor later clarifies that the crew has used Bisleri water so it is safe for consumption.

The biggest verbal duel so far has been between the Splitsvilla contestants Yogesh-Akanksha and Shreya, whose rivalry has already set the tone for the season's inevitable clashes.

Among all the contestants, Sunita Ahuja who is a reality show virgin comes across as the most authentic. The others, at least for now, appear to have arrived with carefully crafted personalities and pre-scripted content.

In the first task, Akanksha and Harshad team up and choose to shoot the rest of the contestants to secure a bounty for themselves. The contestants are later asked to rate Akanksha and Harshad for their decisions.

Farah-Riteish stay rooted

IMAGE: Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh in Lock Upp Season 2: Sach Ya Sazaa. Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix/Instagram

As hosts, Farah and Riteish seem rooted to their roles, quizzing the contestants on their views and lifestyle outside the show.

At one point, Riteish warns the contestants not to raise their voices or disrespect each other. During the shooting task, Riteish reminds Ram Kapoor to carry his own bottle rather than throwing a tantrum at the makers.

Farah Khan, meanwhile, called out Shreya Kalra for age-shaming Ram Kapoor by constantly reiterating that he is her father's age.

As someone who has binge-watched reality shows like Bigg Boss, Roadies, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Splitsvilla, it is interesting to note how the dynamics of reality shows have changed in the last one decade.

While the bickering is just the same, the awareness of self seems to have declined.

Contestants are no longer guilty of washing their dirty linen in public. Be it career, relationships or reputation, these contestants are willing to say and put everything and anything at stake for eyeballs.

Lock Upp Season 2: Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix.

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