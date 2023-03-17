News
'Would have a heart attack if I danced to Naatu Naatu'

'Would have a heart attack if I danced to Naatu Naatu'

By SUBHASH K JHA
March 17, 2023 10:29 IST


IMAGE: NTR Jr and Ram Charan in the Naatu Naatu song in RRR.

Saif Ali Khan, who is currently holidaying with his family in South Africa, is jubilant about India's victory at the Oscars.

"It's amazing that Naatu Naatu won," Saif tells Subhash K Jha.

"What crazy steps that song is choreographed with! It's amazingly done. The South has these incredible dance steps and half-beats that they work with. I think I would have a heart attack if I did that.

"I am also very pleased about The Elephant Whisperers winning."

 

IMAGE: Director Kartiki Gonsalves, left, and Producer Guneet Monga with their Oscars for The Elephant Whisperers. Photograph: Richard Harbaugh/AMPAS via Getty Images

Meanwhile, he's enjoying the Africa safari with his family.

"It's fabulous!" he exclaims.

"Time with kids and family is the best. I just finished a film for Red Chillies in record time in Amritsar and have gone on a spring break."

SUBHASH K JHA
The Indian Film That Won An Oscar

The Indian Film That Won An Oscar

Stalin Honours Elephant Whisperers Stars

Stalin Honours Elephant Whisperers Stars

