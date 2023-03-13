When Keeravaani Was On Top Of The World

Photograph: Richard Harbaugh/AMPAS via Getty Images

Naatu Naatu from S S Rajamouli's RRR, starring NTR Jr and Ram Charan, has made history by winning the Best Original Song award at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

This is the first time an Indian song from an Indian film has received a nomination and won the Oscar.

Composer M M Keeravaani and lyricist Chandra Bose accepted the award on Oscar night.

Giving away the award were Janelle Monae and Kate Hudson.

Other songs that were competing in the Best Original Song category were Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, David Bryne's This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Sofia Carson's Applause from Tell It Like A Woman.

In his Oscar-winning speech, Keeravaani said, 'Thank you, Academy. I grew up listening to the Carpenters, and now, here I am with the Oscars.

He then broke into a riff on the Carpenters hit song Top Of The World and sang, 'There was only one wish on my mind... RRR has to win, pride of every Indian... and must put me on the top of the world.'

Team RRR shared their reaction on Twitter: 'We're blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! No words can describe this surreal moment. Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! JAI HIND!'

Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performed the song live during the ceremony and brought the RRR magic alive on stage.

Keeravaani poses with a fan before the Oscar ceremony.

Keeravaani escorts wife M M Srivalli to the Dolby Theater, where the Oscars are held every year.