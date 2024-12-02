Will Pushpa 2 Beat Jawan This Thursday?

IMAGE: Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rule.

That's the question on moviegoers' minds.

Trade circles feel Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule will go past the first day numbers of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan when it releases on Thursday, December 5.

Both films are the biggest of their respective years of release.

Jawan was the hottest film of 2023 while Pushpa 2 is the biggest of 2024.

Shah Rukh led the show after delivering an all-time blockbuster in Pathaan. On the other hand, Pushpa: The Rise was a big hit in 2021 but the last few years have given the brand a cult status which makes Pushpa 2 super strong.

Both are male-driven, testosterone-filled hardcore action dramas with one man fighting against all odds.

But while Jawan catered primarily to the class audiences with the mass joining in as well, it's the other way round for Pushpa 2. This also means that while footfalls for Pushpa 2 could be bigger, since it primarily caters to the interiors, the lower ticket prices will neutralise the first day numbers.

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan, the biggest superstar of our times, ensured that audiences stepped in for him.

On the other hand, there is a huge gentry out there which will ensure that Allu Arjun gets a rousing welcome.

On December 5 when it releases, Pushpa 2 will aim to surpass the collections of Jawan in the Hindi version. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer had collected Rs 66 crore (Rs 660 million) in Hindi and that's the target Pushpa 2 has set for itself.

Of course, when it comes to all language numbers, Pushpa 2 will probably cross the Rs 125 crore (Rs 1.25 billion) mark.

All said and done, this Allu Arjun starrer is set for a blockbuster beginning.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.