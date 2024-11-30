'Pushpa 2 Will Begin With 200 Cr'

'I expect it to be the highest grosser of Indian cinema.'

IMAGE: Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rule.

Just how big will Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule be at the box office?

The actor's father, Producer Allu Aravind, tells Subhash K Jha, "I expect it to be the highest grosser of Indian cinema and it has every chance to do so."

Oscar-winning sound designer of Pushpa 2 Resul Pookutty agrees.

"It will be bigger than the best," he says.

"It is a larger-than-life story of a man who made it to the top, whose journey may not be inspiring but his deeds are. Pushpa: The Rule blends that journey with family values and traditions of Andhra Pradesh."

"The audience would feel even in a mass masala outing, how did Director Sukumar and Allu Arjun anchor the values that are so close to their culture? So regarding Allu Aravind sir's prediction, he is not likely to be off the mark." adds Resul.

"Pushpa 2 is a mammoth film and expectations are sky-high," says trade expert Girish Johar. "It is one of the most awaited films of the year and is poised to create havoc at the global box office. The main trailer of the film has been loved by all across the board."

"Expecting more than Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion) start at the global box office, which could set it as the highest opener ever," predicts Johar.

Resul has the last word: "If the audiences' expectations are sky-high, the end product is all set to meet those expectations."