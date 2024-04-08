News
Pushpa 2 Teaser: More Whistles Guaranteed

Pushpa 2 Teaser: More Whistles Guaranteed

By MAYUR SANAP
April 08, 2024 17:33 IST
One can expect Pushpa 2 to be an even bigger spectacle than the first, predicts Mayur Sanap.

The visuals of fierce and fearless Allu Arjun dressed up as a goddess, as the spectators look at him warily, form the exciting first look to the sequel of Writer-Director Sukumar's 2021 blockbuster hit, Pushpa.

When the first part Pushpa: The Rise ended, it hinted at vengeful rivalry between Allu Arjun's small-town smuggler Pushpa Raj and Fahadh Faasil's deranged cop Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

The one-minute teaser of Pushpa 2: The Rule, which dropped on Allu Arjun's birthday, April 8, doesn't give us a peek into the storyline but showcases a far more flamboyant avatar of the National Award-winning Telugu superstar.

Frankly, the giddy energy of this teaser delivers a sufficiently interesting hook with just that much, despite no signs of Faasil or Rashmika Mandanna, who will reprise her role of Srivalli, Pushpa's love interest, from the first part.

 

The teaser begins with the sounds of beating drums and holy chants. We see Allu Arjun dressed in a sari. His face is painted in hues of blue and red. Heavy traditional jewellery, anklets, jhumkas, a nose ring, bangles, and garlands complete his look.

He applies kohl into his eyes and even cuts the middle of his forehead with his trident.

As he emanates fury in this avatar, he proceeds through a festival scene and beats up the goons around him.

I almost anticipated a zinger in the end on the lines of 'Pushpa ante flower anukuntiva? Firee! (Pushpa is not a flower, he is fire!)', but no such luck.

What immediately grabs your attention is Allu Arjun's no-holds barred turn in his anti-hero role and the film's unique and daring visual style.

While the first film took its own sweet time to get into the actual hero-villain conflict, we can expect fireworks in the second part with the one-upmanship between Fahadh Faasil and Allu Arjun.

With more powerful enemies down the line, power-play within smuggling syndicate, and high emotional stakes, one can expect Pushpa 2 to be an even bigger spectacle than the first. For now, Allu Arjun's whistle-worthy antics as Pushpa guarantee a good time at the movies.

Hope the trailer will quench our thirst a little bit more?

Pushpa 2: The Rise arrives in cinemas on August 15.

MAYUR SANAP
