Will Fawad Khan's Abir Gulaal Release In India?

IMAGE: Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor in Abir Gulaal.

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has expressed his condolences over the Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 people on April 22.

'Deeply saddened to hear the news of this heinous attack,' Fawad posted on social media.

'Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time,' he added.

The tragic killing of innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, has come at a time when Fawad Khan’s Hindi film Abir Gulaal -- where he stars opposite Vaani Kapoor -- is slated to release on May 9.

The film would have marked his return to Indian cinema nine years after we last saw him in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Kapoor & Sons in 2016.

The Uri attack happened soon after and the Federation of Western India Cine Employee (FWICE) Association put a blanket ban on Pakistani artists performing in Bollywood post the Uri attack.

There was, however, no official ban from the Indian government.

Shah Rukh Khan’s 2017 release Raees faced problems too, as it featured Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

Post Raees, Bollywood kept a distance from Pakistani actors, singers and musicians, fearing their films would not see the light of the day due to boycotts and threats from political parties.

In October 2023, the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition banning Pakistani artists from performing in India, stating it would be a violation of their right to freedom of expression.

The court observed: 'There is no evidence to support the claim that Pakistani artists pose a security threat.'

IMAGE: People mourn Vinay Narwal, a Navy officer who was killed in a militant attack near Pahalgam, as his funeral carriage moves towards the crematorium in Karnal, Haryana. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

After the Pulwama terror attack in February 2019 claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel, the industry workers' union had issued a statement which they reaffirmed after the Pahalgam attack.

The statement read, 'In the wake of these repeated attacks, FWICE reaffirms its unwavering commitment to national interest and solidarity. We reiterate our directive, originally issued on February 18, 2019, calling for complete non-cooperation with all Pakistan artists, singers and technicians within the Indian film and entertainment industry.'

FWICE stated that it will take all the necessary steps to ensure that Fawad’s Abir Gulaal does not release in India.

'Despite this ongoing directive, we have been made aware of the recent collaboration with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan for the Hindi film Abir Gulaal. In light of the recent attack in Pahalgam, FWICE is once again compelled to issue a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects. This includes performances or collaborations occurring anywhere in the world,' the statement read.

'FWICE would like to emphasise that any member of our organisation or its affiliate associations such as the actors, directors, other technicians, producers or production houses found cooperating with Pakistani personnel will be subject to disciplinary action. Further, we will take all necessary steps to ensure that Abir Gulaal is not released in India.'

