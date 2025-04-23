'Can't imagine the pain of the family members who lost their loved ones in the absolutely inhumane act of terrorism in Pahalgam.'

IMAGE: A tourist in shock and grief after the attack in Pahalgam. Photograph: ANI Photo

Film folk were as shocked as the rest of the world when terrorists opened fire at a popular tourist spot near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

Many of them condemned the attack on social media:

Akshay Kumar writes, 'Horrified to know of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Sheer evil to kill innocent people like this. Prayers for their families.'

Raveena Tandon: 'Om Shanti. Condolences. Shocked and angry. No words to express the anguish. Prayers and strength to the victims. UNITE and realise the true enemy.'

Anupam Kher, who has been vocal about the plight of Kashmiris, shares a heartfelt video, saying, 'Today, the massacre that took place with the Hindus in Pahalgam...Hindus have been killed one after the other. I do feel sad, but there is no limit to my anger and rage. There is no limit to my anger and rage.

'They are choosing them, deciding their religion, and killing them. There are no words. Sometimes, words are incomplete and meaningless. Because what you are feeling is too much.

'I would like to request the Prime Minister of the country, Mr Narendra Modi, Mr. Amit Shah, and the entire government, to teach these terrorists a lesson that they will not be able to do such a thing for the next seven lives.

'This is wrong. This is wrong. This is wrong, in any part of the world. But in our country, in Pahalgam, the massacre that took place today is very wrong.'

He captioned his post with: 'Wrong... Wrong... Wrong!!! Pahalgam massacre!! Words are impotent today!!'

Sunny Deol: 'At this time the world should only think about ending terrorism because only innocent people are victims of it, humans need to look inside themselves. I stand with the families of the victims in this time of sorrow.'

Sonu Sood: 'Strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Kashmir's #Pahalgam. Terrorism should not have any place in a civilized world and this dastardly act is unacceptable. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their dear ones and prayers for early recovery of those who are injured. Om Sai Ram.'

Tusshar Kapoor: 'Strongly condemn the dastardly terrorist attack in Pehalgam, India will give a befitting reply to the cowards! Those who fear the rise of India will have to eat humble pie, as always! Prayers for those injured and the families of those killed! #pehalgam.'

Bhagyashree: 'Innocent lives lost ! Shattered to see what the miscreants have done in Kashmir. We, the Indians urge the PM to see to it that those who have committed this heiness act are brought to justice.'

Vivek Oberoi, 'A shadow of sorrow falls heavy today, as news of the horrific terror attack in Kashmir breaks our hearts. Sending deepest condolences and prayers to all the families who have tragically lost loved ones. Now, more than ever, the world must come together in solidarity against such hatred, striving for strength, healing and enduring peace. #PeaceNotTerror'

Kareena Kapoor, 'Beyond heartbroken for the victims and their families. Praying for lost lives.'

Ranveer Shorey, 'Dunno if I’m more angry or more sad.'

Sidharth Malhotra, 'The terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on innocent civilians is a cowardly act. I have full faith in our armed forces and I’m sure they will do the needful and ensure justice. My prayers and thoughts are with the families of the innocent victims. Jai Hind!'

Sanjay Dutt, 'They killed our people in cold blood. This can’t be forgiven, these terrorists need to know we are not staying quiet. We need to retaliate, I request our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, Home Minister @AmitShah ji and Defence Minister @rajnathsingh ji to give them what they deserve.'

Hina Khan asks, 'Pahalgam... Why... Why.'

Vicky Kaushal, 'Can't imagine the pain of the family members who lost their loved ones in the absolutely inhumane act of terrorism in Pahalgam. My deepest condolences and prayers.'

Janhvi Kapoor, 'Shocked and heartbroken for the innocent lives lost in the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Cowardly, trigger happy, soullessly conditioned monsters on a mission to carry out barbaric acts of injustice in the misinformed guise of duty. I pray for justice but i fear this time nothing will be enough to quell this seething anger caused by such repeated acts of terror and evil. Praying for the souls we lost and their families. Your people are with you. We mourn with you. May gods strength see you through this unimaginable pain.'

Mohanlal, 'My heart goes out to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. It is devastating to witness such cruelty. No cause can ever justify the taking of innocent lives. To the grieving families, your sorrow is beyond words. Please know that you are not alone. The entire nation stands with you in mourning. Let us hold on to each other a little tighter and never let go of the hope that peace will prevail even in the face of darkness.'

Kamal Haasan, 'I strongly condemn the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and I wish strength and recovery to the injured. India stands united — in grief, in resolve, and in our commitment to uphold law, order, and national security.'

Farhan Akhtar, 'Deeply shocked and horrified by the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam. This senseless act of violence against innocent lives is absolutely inexcusable and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who lost their lives and I stand in solidarity with the people of Kashmir during this tragic time.'

Swara Bhasker: Devastating & deeply condemnable, cowardly attack on #Pahalgam Tragic visuals & heartbreaking scenes. Condolences & strength to the bereaved. Let’s seek assistance, answers & justice. Let’s not do a sansanikhez tamasha on the corpses of innocent people. #PahalgamTerrorAttack.'

Kangana Ranaut: 'Terror has a religion and so do victims.'