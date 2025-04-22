HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Several tourists injured in terror attack in J-K's Pahalgam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 22, 2025 16:04 IST

Several tourists were injured in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

"My husband was shot in the head while seven others were also injured in the attack," a woman survivor told PTI over phone.

The woman did not identity herself but pleaded for help in evacuating the injured to hospital.

 

A little earlier, security forces rushed to Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam tourist town after shots were heard, a senior police official said.

Further details of the incident were awaited.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
