Several tourists injured in terror attack in J-K's Pahalgam

Several tourists were injured in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

"My husband was shot in the head while seven others were also injured in the attack," a woman survivor told PTI over phone.

The woman did not identity herself but pleaded for help in evacuating the injured to hospital.

A little earlier, security forces rushed to Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam tourist town after shots were heard, a senior police official said.

Further details of the incident were awaited.