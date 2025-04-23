List of 26 people who were killed in Pahalgam terror attack

Terrorists opened fire at a popular tourist spot near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly holidayers from other states, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

The attack took place in the meadows of Pahalgam, where people from various parts of India had gathered for vacation.

All 26 victims were men.

Here is the full list of Pahalgam terrorist attack victims.

IMAGE: Students hold candles and posters during a candlelight vigil for the victims of Pahalgam terrorist attack, in Amritsar. Photograph: ANI Photo

1. Sushil Nathyal, Indore

2. Syed Adil Hussain Shah, Pahalgam

3. Hemant Suhas Joshi, Mumbai

4. Vinay Narwal, Haryana

5. Atul Srikant Moni, Maharashtra

6. Neeraj Udhawani, Uttarakhand

7. Bitan Adhikari, Kolkata

8. Sudeep Neupane, Nepal

9. Shubham Dwivedi, Kanpur

10. Prashant Kumar Satpathi, Malashwar Odesa

11. Manish Ranjan, Bihar

12. N Ramachandra, Kerala

13 Sanjay Lakshman Lali, Thane

14. Dinesh Agarwal, Chandigarh

15. Sameer Guhar, Kolkata

16. Dileep Dasali, Mumbai

17. J Sachandra Moli, Visakhapatnam

18. Madhusudan Somisetty, Bengaluru

19. Santosh Jaghda, Pune

20. Manju Nath Rao, Karnataka

21. Kastuba Ganvotay, Pune

22. Bharat Bhushan, Bengaluru

23. Sumit Parmar, Gujarat

24. Yatesh Parmar, Gujarat

25. Tagehalying, Arunachal Pradesh

26. Shaileshbhai H Himmatbhai Kalathia, Gujarat