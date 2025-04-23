List of 26 people who were killed in Pahalgam terror attack

Terrorists opened fire at a popular tourist spot near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly holidayers from other states, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.
The attack took place in the meadows of Pahalgam, where people from various parts of India had gathered for vacation.
All 26 victims were men.
Here is the full list of Pahalgam terrorist attack victims.
1. Sushil Nathyal, Indore
2. Syed Adil Hussain Shah, Pahalgam
3. Hemant Suhas Joshi, Mumbai
4. Vinay Narwal, Haryana
5. Atul Srikant Moni, Maharashtra
6. Neeraj Udhawani, Uttarakhand
7. Bitan Adhikari, Kolkata
8. Sudeep Neupane, Nepal
9. Shubham Dwivedi, Kanpur
10. Prashant Kumar Satpathi, Malashwar Odesa
11. Manish Ranjan, Bihar
12. N Ramachandra, Kerala
13 Sanjay Lakshman Lali, Thane
14. Dinesh Agarwal, Chandigarh
15. Sameer Guhar, Kolkata
16. Dileep Dasali, Mumbai
17. J Sachandra Moli, Visakhapatnam
18. Madhusudan Somisetty, Bengaluru
19. Santosh Jaghda, Pune
20. Manju Nath Rao, Karnataka
21. Kastuba Ganvotay, Pune
22. Bharat Bhushan, Bengaluru
23. Sumit Parmar, Gujarat
24. Yatesh Parmar, Gujarat
25. Tagehalying, Arunachal Pradesh
26. Shaileshbhai H Himmatbhai Kalathia, Gujarat