Will Brahmastra add to Karan Johar's 100 Crore Club?

Two double centuries, three movies over the Rs 150 crore mark and five centuries -- that's how the repertoire looks like for Karan Johar and his Dharma Productions, where as many as 10 movies have entered the 100 Crore Club.

His early releases -- Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham -- are blockbusters, and would have fetched way beyond Rs 200 crore if inflation was taken into account.

Now, KJo's next production Brahmastra is all set to release on September 9, and it is creating quite a buzz.

The advance bookings have sold Rs 5 crore worth of tickets already.

Will Brahmastra finally break the jinx at the box office?

While we await that, Joginder Tuteja lists Karan Johar's biggest hits.

Simmba

Box office collection: Rs 240.31 crore

Simmba is the biggest commercial blockbuster from Dharma.

The masala movie starred Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, and was directed by Rohit Shetty.

Simmba is now a part of Shetty's famous 'cop universe'.

Good Newwz

Box office collection: Rs 205.14 crore

The actor who is credited with the maximum count of hits in Dharma's top 10 is Akshay Kumar.

He scored the second biggest for the production house in the form of Good Newwz.

Director Raj Mehta made a fun film, and it was one of the last movies to have scored well at the box office before the pandemic struck.

Sooryavanshi

Box office collection: Rs 197 crore

The third in line is also an Akshay Kumar starrer, this time with Rohit Shetty as director, hence marking two films each for the actor and the director in Dharma's Top 3.

The first to arrive post the pandemic, it didn't just open excellently but also sustained for a really long time.

This is the first film in the cop universe with Akshay, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer in key roles.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Box office collection: Rs 188.92 crore

Before he made Brahmastra, Ayan Mukherji gave Dharma a huge blockbuster in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

The chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone was electrifying and Pritam's music remains popular even today.

Kesari

Box office collection: Rs 154.41 crore

Yet another Akshay Kumar film finds its way to the Top 5.

A well made film, Kesari had all the ingredients to enter the 200 Crore Club but fell short.

Raazi

Box office collection: Rs 124 crore

At its release, Raazi was seen as a mid-budget project that would become a good success and have a lifetime collection of Rs 50 crore-Rs 70 crore.

But the Alia Bhatt starrer ended up doing almost double that by growing phenomenally well on the basis of word-of-mouth.

Raazi is Director Meghna Gulzar's biggest commercial success.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Box office collection: Rs 116.60 crore

An actress who has the maximum number of films in this list is Alia Bhatt.

A Dharma discovery, she has as many as three films in the Top 10 list, with Badrinath Ki Dulhania being one of the most loved ones as well.

The second installment of the Dulhania series, Badrinath Ki Dulhania has Varun Dhawan as the leading man and is very popular on the satellite circuit.

Agneepath

Box office collection: Rs 115 crore

Karan Johar was emotionally attached to Agneepath as the original was produced by his father Yash Johar.

Hrithik Roshan had big shoes to fill as Amitabh Bachchan had won a National Award for his performance in the 1991 film.

The new film may not have been a classic, but it was definitely a superhit.

Sanjay Dutt was supremely menacing in this Karan Malhotra directed action drama.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Box office collection: Rs 112.50 crore

Karan Johar does not direct too many films, but when he does, they usually turn out to be commercial successes too.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was one such film where he directed Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Romance, drama and Pritam's music ensured that Ae Dil Hai Mushkil made it to the 100 Crore Club.

2 States

Box office collection: Rs 102 crore

2 States is Arjun Kapoor's first 100 Crore Club hit.

It was directed by Abhishek Verman and based on Chetan Bhagat's best-seller of the same name.

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's music contributed to the film's success too.