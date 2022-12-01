News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why Tabu Can't Stop Grinning!

Why Tabu Can't Stop Grinning!

By Rediff Movies
December 01, 2022 17:14 IST
With Drishyam 2 turning out to be one of the biggest hits of the year, its makers were ready to celebrate.

They threw a grand bash and the cast arrived with their family and friends.

 

Ajay Devgn, the film's hero.

 

After starring in the Drishyam movies, Tabu will be seen in Devgn's next film Bhollaa as well; did you know the two are great pals and that she calls him VD?

 

Shriya Saran, who played Devgn's wife in the film, looked like she was missing someone special.

 

Mrunal Jadhav plays Devgn's younger daughter in the film.

 

Ishita Dutta, who played Devgn's older daughter, arrives with husband Vatsal Seth.

 

Abhishek Pathak, seen here with his fiance Shivaleeka Oberoi, takes over the directorial reins from the late Nishikant Kamat. See how well he's done.

 

Darshan Kumaar, who recently had a lot to say about his film, The Kashmir Files, gives a thumbs up to Drishyam 2.

 

Anupam Kher, too, had put up a strong defence of The Kashmir Files.

 

Abhishek Kapoor arrives with wife Pragya Kapoor.

 

Raj Kumar Gupta with wife Myra Karn.

 

Directors Abbas and Mustan Burmawalla.

 

Adipurush will be Tanhaji: The Unsung Heroes Director Om Raut's next release.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Movies
