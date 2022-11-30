4 Big Movies Coming To OTT In December

December is set to be special because four original films will see a straight-to-digital release.

Joginder Tuteja lists December's OTT releases.

Freddy

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Release date: December 2

Kartik Aaryan takes up a dark role in Freddy where he plays a 'killer dentist'.

With Alaya F as his leading lady, Shashanka Ghosh's film promises to be a chilling romantic thriller.

India Lockdown

Where to watch? ZEE5

Release date: December 2

Madhur Bhandarkar gives us India Lockdown this month, which looks at how people's lives changed during the pandemic.

The film explores various segments of people -- from migrant workers to sex workers to people stuck home alone to parents separated from their children.

Early screenings of the film indicate that this one will be an emotionally overwhelming ride for viewers.

Goodbye

Where to watch? Netflix

Release date: December 2

Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye was, unfortunately, a commercial disaster theatrically.

Unfortunate, since this Vikas Behl directorial had some really entertaining moments.

Rashmika Mandanna makes her Bollywood debut while Neena Gupta features in a key role.

Netflix will benefit immensely from this release, as it's as fresh a film as it can be!

Blurr

Where to watch? ZEE5

Release date: December 9

Taapsee Pannu has created a record by being seen in a flurry of OTT releases in the last 16 months, with titles like Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Tadka, Annabelle Sethupathi, Mishan Impossible...

Her theatrical releases of Shabaash Mithu and Dobaara worked better on OTT too.

Her next release is Blurr, which is also her first production.

The psychological thriller sees her searching for a mystery man who is hiding in her house.

CAT

Where to watch? Netflix

Release date: December 9

Last seen as an outlaw in the Salman Khan starrer Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai, Randeep Hooda will now be seen as a police informant with the code name CAT in the namesake Web series.

Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the crime thriller is set in Punjab and tells the story of an innocent man thrown into the world of drug trafficking.

Faadu - A Love Story

Where to watch? Sony LIV

Release date: December 9

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who had last made Panga with Kangana Ranaut, returns with a Web series, Faadu - A Love Story.

Pavail Gulati, who played Amitabh Bachchan's son in Goodbye and who played Taapsee's husband in Thappad, leads this this offbeat love story which also has Saiyami Kher, fresh from Breathe: Into The Shadows.

The rags-to-riches story is about Pavail's Abhay, who is torn between his desire to become rich and his love for a woman.

Govinda Naam Mera

Where to watch?Disney+Hotstar

Release date: December 16

The last big release of the year, Dharma Productions' Govinda Naam Mera was originally made for a theatrical release. But it opted for a digital route and is directed by Shashank Khaitan, the man behind the Dulhaniya franchise and Dhadak.

A quirky comedy with a murder angle, Vicky Kaushal lets his hair down along with Bhumi Pednekar, playing his patni and Kiara Advani being the 'woh'.