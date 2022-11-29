'Kashmir Files is not about vulgarity, it's reality'

'This movie gives a message to live in harmony and make this world a better place to live in.'

International Film Festival of India jury head Israeli film-maker Nadav Lapid's comments against The Kashmir Fileshas shocked the supporters of the film, including its leading man Darshan Kumaar.

"Everyone has his own individual opinions on anything he sees and how he perceives it," Darshan tells Subhash K Jha. "But one can't deny the fact that The Kashmir Files is a film which has depicted the actual plight of the dispossessed homeless Kashmiri Pandit community, who are still fighting for justice against the brutal acts of terrorism. This film is not about vulgarity, it's the reality."

Darshan admits he did not know much about Kashmiri Pandits when he was signed for The Kashmir Files.

"I really feel ashamed of myself. Just like today's audience, I too was confused and unaware. I only realised when Vivekji (Director Vivek Agnihotri) and Pallavi ma'am (Joshi) showed me those videos of the first-generation victims. I was totally taken aback. That's when I thought the truth should be brought forward and I wanted to be a part of this journey."

The Kashmir Files has changed Darshan.

"I feel I'm not the same person anymore," he says.

"This film has changed me from within. The pandemic, where one virus started in one country and spread all over the world, taught us to love and care for each other. The recent Russian-Ukraine war led to a complete market crash, which shows the world is one.

"Similarly, this movie shows us the brutal truth and the actual pain that inhumanity causes. It's heart wrenching.

"So this movie has enlightened not only me but the entire public and gives a message to live in harmony and make this world a better place to live in."