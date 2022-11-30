News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Is Kriti Dating Prabhas? She Tells Us

Is Kriti Dating Prabhas? She Tells Us

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 30, 2022 10:10 IST
IMAGE: Sunny Singh with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Photograph: Kind courtesy Prabhas/Instagram

Are they in love or aren't they?

Varun Dhawan hinted that his Bhediya co-star Kriti Sanon was seeing someone, who was not in Mumbai, and was currently shooting with Deepika Padukone.

It happened on a reality show, with Karan Johar as witness, and Kriti couldn't stop smiling.

Netizens were quick to point out that the 'someone' was Prabhas, as he is co-starring with Dips in Nag Ashwin's directorial.

Prabhas and Kriti have formed a bond on the sets of their film, Adipurush, where they play Ram and Sita respectively.

So is Kriti seeing Prabhas?

Well, after a day of speculation, Kriti finally broke her silence, and cleared the air on Instagram.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

'It's neither pyaar, nor PR...our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date - let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless,' Kriti posted.

So there you have it.

REDIFF MOVIES
