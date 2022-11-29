Anupam Kher On IFFI Row: Shameful!

'If the Holocaust was right, then the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is also right.'

Anupam Kher, who played the lead in The Kashmir Files, says it is 'shameful' on the part of IFFI (International Film Festival of India) jury head Nadav Lapid to term The Kashmir Files as 'propaganda' and 'vulgar' at the festival's closing ceremony.

During the closing ceremony on November 28, Lapid termed The Kashmir Files as 'propaganda, vulgar film', adding that he was 'shocked' to see the film in the competition section of such a prestigious film festival.

"If the Holocaust was right, then the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is also right," Kher told ANI.

"This seems pre-planned because immediately after it, the tool-kit gang became active. It's shameful for him to make a statement like this even though he comes from a community of Jews, who suffered from the Holocaust," Kher stated.

"By making a statement like this, he has also pained those people who suffered this tragedy. I would just say may God give him wisdom, so that he doesn't use the tragedy of thousands of people to fulfill his aim on stage," he added.

