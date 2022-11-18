News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Shriya-Andrei Kiss At Drishyam Screening

Shriya-Andrei Kiss At Drishyam Screening

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 18, 2022 14:19 IST
A special screening of Drishyam 2 was held in Mumbai last night.

His wife Kajol gave Ajay Devgn company on the red carpet, while family and friends of the cast trouped in to watch the movie.

 

Kajol and Ajay Devgn have always supported each other's careers. The trailer of her latest film Salaam Venky has been attached to Drishyam 2's theatre release.

 

Shriya Saran gets a kiss from husband Andrei Koscheev before the movie.

 

Ishita Dutta plays Ajay and Shriya's daughter in the film. She arrives with husband Vatsal Seth.

Did you know that Ajay Devgn played match-maker to this couple? Vatsal, as we all know, starred in Devgn's film, Tarzan: The Wonder Car.

 

Tabu smiles for the camera.

 

Free from the promotions of Nagarjuna's Ghost, Sonal Chauhan catches a movie.

 

Sonnalli Seygall channels her inner boss lady.

 

Amruta Khanvilkar keeps it casual.

 

Ajay Devgn's long-time collaborator Kumar Mangat with son Abhishek Pathak, who taken over the directorial duties from the late Nishikant Kamat for the film's Hindi sequel.

 

Shivaleeka Oberoi with fiance Abhishek. The couple got engaged on July 24.

 

Vishal Jethwa plays Kajol's son in Salaam Venky, directed by Revathy.

 

Sharman Joshi cheers his Golmaal co-star.

 

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor wears a tie and dye suit.

 

Darshan Kumar, star of The Kashmir Files.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

