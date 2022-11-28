Box Office: Bhediya Joins Drishyam 2's Success Party

IMAGE: Varun Dhawan in Bhediya.

Hindi movie releases are finally having a good time at the theatres.

Last week, Drishyam 2 did smashing business at the box office, and this time, it's Bhediya.

Both films are finding their audiences, and doing well simultaneously.

Bhediya was promoted quite aggressively, quite apt as the youth-centric creature comedy was made on a good budget by Producer Dinesh Vijan. It has a heavy dose of VFX with 3D effects which is best enjoyed on the big screen.

Moreover, the casting was just right with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon coming together.

The Amar Kaushik film brought in Rs 7.48 crore (Rs 74.8 million) on Friday, and things got even better from Saturday morning, thanks to positive word-of-mouth.

The film has managed to find a footing for itself with Rs 28 crore (Rs 280 million)* over the first weekend. As long as there are good footfalls from until Thursday, the film will retain a good count of screens in the coming week, even after the arrival of Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero.

IMAGE: Tabu, Akshaye Khanna and Ajay Devgn in Drishyam 2.

Meanwhile, Drishyam 2 continues to soar in the second weekend. The film has been exceeding expectations every day since its release.

First, it went past the Rs 15 crore (Rs 150 million) mark on the opening day, then it crossed Rs 60 crore (Rs 600 million) over the first weekend. Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) seemed like a cakewalk and the milestone was crossed in one week flat. Now it has done the unthinkable by adding over Rs 35 crore (Rs 350 million) in the second weekend.

As a result, the film currently stands at Rs 143.50 crore (Rs 1.435 billion)* and that's a very good total.

In times like this when such a score would be celebrated by some of the biggest films as a lifetime number, the Ajay Devgn starrer has managed to do that in 10 days flat!

It seems like a given that Drishyam 2 will enter the Rs 200 Crore Club and will be only the second Bollywood film after Brahmastra to do that in 2022.

Thankfully, things have started perking up and hopefully, the good run will continue with Rohit Shetty's Christmas release, Cirkus.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources