Why Kriti Is So Grateful

Why Kriti Is So Grateful

Source: ANI
November 11, 2024 12:23 IST
Kriti Kharbanda took a trip down memory lane when her rom-com Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana clocked seven years since its release.

The film, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, was directed by Ratnaa Sinha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

The film is about Aarti Shukla (Kriti), who is on the cusp of making a great career for herself. She agrees to marry Satyendar or Sattu (Rajkummar) but flees the arrangement when she learns she will not be allowed to work once they are married.

Later, she follows her dream and becomes a PCS officer while her dejected lover Satyender becomes an IAS officer. The story ends with how fate makes them face each other and how Satyender saves Aarti from a fake bribery case.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

'To Aarti and Sattu! 7 years of the most amazing team, music, and magic! Thank you for all your love that continues to pour in even today! I am and will be forever grateful! #shaadimainzarooraana,' Kriti captions the pictures.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Read our Rediff Review here.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Fun moments from the sets.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Would you like to see Rajkummar and Kriti pair up again? VOTE!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

This is Ratnaa Sinha's first film after dabbling in television.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Yes, it takes a whole village to make a film!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Turning into a gorgeous bride.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti, close-up.

Source: ANI
