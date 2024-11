Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their first public appearance with their newborn daughter Dua.

The trio was seen together on Friday as they headed to a private airport in Kalina, north west Mumbai.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Deepika cradled her little girl in a front baby carrier, while Ranveer, wearing a vibrant pink hoodie, followed them closely.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The family seems to be heading out to celebrate their wedding anniversary on November 14.