Home  » Movies » Alia-Ranbir's Daughter Raha Turns 2

Alia-Ranbir's Daughter Raha Turns 2

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 07, 2024 10:04 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's little girl Raha turned two on November 6, and we were treated to the most adorable pictures on social media.

The proud mama posted a throwback picture of the newborn and wrote, '2 years today & how I already wish to turn back time to when you were only a few weeks old!!! but I guess that comes with the territory, once a parent all you want is for your baby to stay you baby forever...happy birthday our life .. you make everyday feel like birthday cake.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

Earlier in the day, little Raha also received heartfelt social media wishes from grandmother Neetu Kapoor and bua Riddhima.

Neetu captioned this picture: 'Our pyaar's birthday.. god bless.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

Riddhima posted a beautiful moment with her daughter Samara and Raha.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

Soni Razdan wrote, 'No feeling in the world beats being your grandma and having the privilege of capturing precious moments like these for posterity. A part of me wishes that you never grow up Yet I am delighted to see you do just that! Happy 2nd Birthday to our darling Raha We love you sooooo much.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

