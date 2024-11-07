Alia-Ranbir's Daughter Raha Turns 2

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's little girl Raha turned two on November 6, and we were treated to the most adorable pictures on social media.
The proud mama posted a throwback picture of the newborn and wrote, '2 years today & how I already wish to turn back time to when you were only a few weeks old!!! but I guess that comes with the territory, once a parent all you want is for your baby to stay you baby forever...happy birthday our life .. you make everyday feel like birthday cake.'
Earlier in the day, little Raha also received heartfelt social media wishes from grandmother Neetu Kapoor and bua Riddhima.
Neetu captioned this picture: 'Our pyaar's birthday.. god bless.'
Riddhima posted a beautiful moment with her daughter Samara and Raha.
Soni Razdan wrote, 'No feeling in the world beats being your grandma and having the privilege of capturing precious moments like these for posterity. A part of me wishes that you never grow up Yet I am delighted to see you do just that! Happy 2nd Birthday to our darling Raha We love you sooooo much.'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com