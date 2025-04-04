Action, romance, comedy, it's raining masala entertainment on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists them out.

Loveyapa

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

A remake of Pradeep Ranganathan's Tamil rom-com Love Today, the Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor confection explores modern relationships in a technology fuelled social experiment when the twain are forced to exchange their cell phones and see each other's true side.

MobLand

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Get a star-studded look into the world of crime and warring families after one of them calls upon the services of a fixer for protection purposes in MobLand starring Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren and Tom Hardy.

Test

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Set against the backdrop of a cricket match in Chennai, R Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth come together to portray individuals whose lives collide under compelling circumstances.

Karma

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Based on webtoon Akyeon, the six-part thriller chronicles the lives of six people caught in a web of misfortune and destruction led by Squid Game's Park Hae-soo and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha's Shin Min-a.

Adrishyam 2 - The Invisible Heroes

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

Daredevil agents take on deadly terrorists yet again as part of Eijaz Khan and Pooja Gor's dangerous new mission in the second season of Adrishyam.

The Divorce Insurance

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Following three bad divorces, an insurance agent resolves to splitting up a lucrative insurance product in this K-drama of office space meets rom-com cheer.

Banger

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: French (with subtitles)

When life gives Vincent Cassel's cocky, conceited DJ another shot at glory by sneaking inside a crime ring, the upshot is Banger's full throttle comedy.

Hyper Knife

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A neurosurgeon and her mentor enter a crazy feud over injured pride and spiteful retaliation in the dark new medical thriller series from South Korea.

The Bondsman

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Action meets horror when Kevin Bacon's resurrected bounty hunter returns from the dead when assigned the task of dragging back runaway demons into hell's prison by none other than the Devil himself in eight episodes of The Bondsman.

A Real Pain

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Winner of nearly every single Best Supporting Actor trophy for Kieran Culkin, including a prestigious Oscar, Jesse Eisenberg's A Real Pain pits the duo as a pair of Jewish cousins touring Poland to honour their grandma.

Touch Me Not

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A man's superpower involving touch inspires him to form a team that uses his gifts to solve complex mysteries not realising evil lurks too close for comfort in the Telugu OTT series.

Chamak 2 - The Conclusion

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

A son is determined to seek revenge for his singer father's death as the drama continues twice over in Chamak's follow-up season rooted in the Punjabi music industry.

Juror#2

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

At 94, Clint Eastwood's creativity knows no bounds as evident by his critically hailed latest. Juror #2's courtroom drama revolves around a man's moral dilemma when he is called for jury duty to decide the verdict of a crime he might have committed himself.

Mid-Century Modern

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Three ageing gay BFFs decide they want to spend the remainder of their 'golden years' at Palm Springs lending the 10-part sit-com its zestful, zinger-rich energy.