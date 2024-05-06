News
Why Karan Johar Is Upset

Why Karan Johar Is Upset

Source: ANI
May 06, 2024 17:30 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan Johar recently expressed his disappointment over a comedy show's portrayal of him, deeming it to be in poor taste.

In his Instagram post, the film-maker recounted an upsetting experience while watching television with his mother. He came across a promo of a reality comedy show on a 'supposedly respectable channel,' where a comedian was mimicking him in what he described as 'exceptionally poor taste.'

'I expect this from trolls and faceless and nameless people but when your own industry can disrespect someone who has been in the business for over 25 years it speaks volumes about the times we live in... this doesn't even anger me it just makes me sad,' he adds.

 

Though he did not name the actor or show, stand-up comedian Kettan Singh responded when the Times Now channel reached out to him for a response.

'Whatever impersonation I do is because I love watching Karan Johar on his show, Koffee With Karan,' Singh told Times Now.

'I am a fan of his work. I have watched his latest film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, almost five to six times. My intention was not to hurt him. I just wanted to entertain the audience, but if I did something wrong, I would like to say sorry to him.'

Source: ANI
