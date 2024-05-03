News
Ready For Shaitaan On OTT?

Ready For Shaitaan On OTT?

By SUKANYA VERMA
May 03, 2024 10:09 IST
Holidays turn into horror, Bhansali brand of razzmatazz and tons more on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations.

 

The Idea of You
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English

Anne Hathaway plays a single mum in love with a boy band singer nearly half her age in the adaptation of Robinne Lee's romance novel of the same name.

 

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi

Against the backdrop of quietly brewing revolution in 1920's British India, a pair of powerful courtesans in Lahore's Heeramandi engage in a battle of wits and wickedness. In true Sanjay Leela Bhansali style, his eight-part OTT debut series brims in trademark pomp and show.

 

Manjummel Boys
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Following its thrilling response in the theatres, the wild misadventures of a group of buddies, holidaying in Kodaikanal, is ready to reveal what the fuss is all about on OTT.

 

Migration
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: English

A family of ducks find themselves in a soup of sorts when their vacation doesn't quite turn out as hunky-dory as they had hoped.

 

Shaitaan
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi

A mysterious man takes control of a teenage girl's mind ensuing in much madness and suffering for her entire family in Ajay Devgn-Madhavan's Hindi remake of the hit Gujarati horror, Vash.

 

The Broken News 2
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi

Battle for supremacy rages on between news channels in the second season of Broken News.

 

Unfrosted
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

Cereal giants Kellogg's and Post lock horns over a game changer toaster pastry in THE early 1960s in comedian Jerry Seinfeld's directorial debut.

 

A Man in Full
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

Tom Wolfe's satirical novel gets the miniseries treatment in Jeff Daniels' portrayal of a real estate tycoon on the brink of bankruptcy willing to bounce back by hook or crook.

 

The Veil
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: English

Elizabeth Moss spearheads Steven Knight's five-part espionage series about a globetrotting spy caught in a web of lies and deceit.

 

Frankly Speaking
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Post an electric shock accident, a news reader turns into a picture of biting honesty. Obviously his extreme candour isn't taken kindly by those at its receiving end. How's that for Korean Liar Liar?

 

Women of My Billion
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English

A woman's journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and the stories she rounds up involving various other women, their struggles and aspirations forms the focus of Ajitesh Sharma's documentary backed by Priyanka Chopra.

 

The Atypical Family
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)

The entry of a mysterious young man into a family that's lost its superpowers triggers changes of the curious kind.

 

Akelli
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: Hindi

Nushratt Bharuccha plays a family's sole breadwinner caught amidst a fracas in war-torn Iraq in and as Akelli.

