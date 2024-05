Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala /Instagram

After choosing the royal colour, Sobhita Dhulipala turned it up a notch higher and went for gold for her second appearance at Cannes.

Sharing some pictures on social media, she wrote, 'Pranced about like a gilded dragon at the @magnum lounge in Cannes.'

The shimmery gown was designed by the Indian clothing label, Itrh.

Sobhita is representing the ice cream brand Magnum at Cannes.

Making the French Riviera look even more beautiful.

Sobhita, up close.