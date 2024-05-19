Satwiksairaj-Chirag win Thailand Open badminton

IMAGE: India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated the Chinese pair of Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi to win the Thailand Open badminton men’s doubles crown in Bangkok on Sunday. Photograph: BAI Media/X

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty hardly broke a sweat while defeating the Chinese pair of Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi to win the Thailand Open men's doubles crown in Bangkok on Sunday.

The top seeded Indian pair needed just 45 minutes for a 21-15, 21-15 victory.

For the record, they did not drop a game right through the tournament.

The scores ran neck-and-neck as the unseeded Chinese pair put up a strong fight in the first half of the opening game to lead 11-10.

However, a successful review from Chirag soon saw the Indians regain the lead at 12-11.

After that there was nothing the Chinese could do right as the Asian Games gold medallists raced away with a 21-15 win in the first game.

The second game saw the world No. 3-ranked Indian pair in control, crossing over with a five-point lead.

Some unforced errors by Satwik-Chirag enabled the Chinese reduce the deficit to 14-15.

But that was all as the Indians regained the momentum and rattled off the remaining points to take the second game 21-15 and emerge triumphant.

Satwik and Chirag have a deep relation with Thailand as it was at the same venue five years back, in 2019, that they won their maiden Super 500 crown.

The pair had some low returns in the last couple of tournaments. The lost in the second round at the All England Championships and missed the Asia Championships due to an injury to Satwik.

The Thomas Cup campaign was also not too fruitful as they lost a couple of narrow matches to top pairs.

Sunday's triumph provides a major boost ahead of the Paris Olympics.