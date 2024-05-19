News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Satwiksairaj-Chirag win Thailand Open badminton

Satwiksairaj-Chirag win Thailand Open badminton

Last updated on: May 19, 2024 12:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

IMAGE: India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated the Chinese pair of Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi to win the Thailand Open badminton men’s doubles crown in Bangkok on Sunday. Photograph: BAI Media/X

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty hardly broke a sweat while defeating the Chinese pair of Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi to win the Thailand Open men's doubles crown in Bangkok on Sunday.

The top seeded Indian pair needed just 45 minutes for a 21-15, 21-15 victory.

For the record, they did not drop a game right through the tournament.

 

The scores ran neck-and-neck as the unseeded Chinese pair put up a strong fight in the first half of the opening game to lead 11-10.

However, a successful review from Chirag soon saw the Indians regain the lead at 12-11.

After that there was nothing the Chinese could do right as the Asian Games gold medallists raced away with a 21-15 win in the first game.

The second game saw the world No. 3-ranked Indian pair in control, crossing over with a  five-point lead.

Some unforced errors by Satwik-Chirag enabled the Chinese reduce the deficit to 14-15.

But that was all as the Indians regained the momentum and rattled off the remaining points to take the second game 21-15 and emerge triumphant.

Satwik and Chirag have a deep relation with Thailand as it was at the same venue five years back, in 2019, that they won their maiden Super 500 crown. 

The pair had some low returns in the last couple of tournaments. The lost in the second round at the All England Championships and missed the Asia Championships due to an injury to Satwik.

The Thomas Cup campaign was also not too fruitful as they lost a couple of narrow matches to top pairs.

Sunday's triumph provides a major boost ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Vintage RCB Batting Lights Up Stadium
Vintage RCB Batting Lights Up Stadium
Simbine runs season's fastest 100m; Lyles best in 150m
Simbine runs season's fastest 100m; Lyles best in 150m
Usyk beats Fury, becomes undisputed heavyweight champ
Usyk beats Fury, becomes undisputed heavyweight champ
Will it be a cakewalk for CM Shinde's son in Kalyan?
Will it be a cakewalk for CM Shinde's son in Kalyan?
A Touch Of Jasmin In Mauritius
A Touch Of Jasmin In Mauritius
'Thala Forever'!
'Thala Forever'!
'Queen' vs 'Raja': Whom will Mandi elect
'Queen' vs 'Raja': Whom will Mandi elect

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Chithambaram takes sole lead in Sharjah Masters chess

Chithambaram takes sole lead in Sharjah Masters chess

Is This The Last Time We Will See Him?

Is This The Last Time We Will See Him?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances