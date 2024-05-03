Proof Why Ananya-Malaika Are So Stylish

Film folk raised Mumbai's summer temperatures even higher when they walked the red carpet at the second edition of Bollywood Hungama's Style Icons Summit Awards 2024 on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

A look at the winners of the evening.

Malaika Arora shows us just why she deserves the Most Stylish Haute-Stepper of the Year award.

Ananya Panday wins the Most Stylish Leading Entertainer of the Year, Female.

Kartik Aaryan wins the Most Stylish Power Packed Performer of the Year, Male.

Tripti Dimri makes the most of Animal's success as she bags yet another award: Most Stylish Ground Breaking Star of the Year.

Urvashi Rautela wins not one but two awards: Fashion Icon and Style Icon.

Sunny Leone, who has invested in a clothing brand as well as cosmetics among others, bags the Most Stylish Entrepreneur of the Year.

Pooja Hegde wins the Most Stylish Versatile Talent of the Year.

Radhikka Madan gets the Most Stylish Style Innovator.

Nushrratt Bharuccha wins the Most Stylish Magnetic Star of the Year.

Vijay Varma wins the Most Stylish Extraordinary Talent of the Year.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal win the Most Loved Jodi of the Year.

With Shaitaan emerging as one of the biggest hits of the year, Ajay Devgn shows that he deserves the Most Stylish Timeless Silver-Screen Legend award.

Ayushmann Khurrana receives the Most-Loved Youth Idol of the Year, Male.

The Most Stylish Digital Star of the Year goes to Prajakta Koli.

Nakuul Mehta wins the Most Stylish TV Actor of the Year while Rupali Ganguly wins the female counterpart of the award.

The Most Stylish Music Personality of the Year goes to Jonita Gandhi.

We haven't seen much of Rajkummar Rao this year, but his May release Srikanth is about to change that. He wins the Stylish Power-Packed Actor of the Year, Male.

Maniesh Paul receives the Most Stylish Screen-Stealer of the Year.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wins the Most Stylish Dynamic Talent of the Year.

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar win the Eternal Screen Legends award.

