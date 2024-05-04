News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Sanya, Up Close

Sanya, Up Close

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 04, 2024 10:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kriti's next script... Kajol in throwback mode... Rashmika sends out her heart...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

The weekend looks brighter with Sanya Malhotra's beautiful selfie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon finds a delightful script.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor rocks her monochrome look.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh's mood for the day.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Lady in red, Mithila Palkar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol shares a throwback pic and writes, 'Gold brooch and white suit, Dubai's skyline met its match. PS - #gangnamstyle was trending all over that year!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Who is Rashmika Mandanna sending her heart to?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raima Sen/Instagram

Lose yourself in Raima Sen's eyes.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Ready For Some Dark Love On OTT?
Ready For Some Dark Love On OTT?
'Sometimes Sanjay Sir Would Be On Fire'
'Sometimes Sanjay Sir Would Be On Fire'
Women Of My Billion Review
Women Of My Billion Review
Rohith Vemula's kin to challenge police closure report
Rohith Vemula's kin to challenge police closure report
Who Are Political Ads Targeting?
Who Are Political Ads Targeting?
Nijjar killing: Canadian police arrest 3 Indians
Nijjar killing: Canadian police arrest 3 Indians
Dhanush, Janhvi At Wankhede
Dhanush, Janhvi At Wankhede

More like this

Aamir's Dream Comes True

Aamir's Dream Comes True

The Broken News 2 Review

The Broken News 2 Review

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances