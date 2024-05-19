News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kiara Dazzles At Cannes

Kiara Dazzles At Cannes

Source: ANI
May 19, 2024 12:40 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film/Instagram

Kiara Advani was a sight to behold at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner at the Cannes Film Festival.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara donned an off-shoulder silk gown in shades of pink and black, with a striking pink bow adorning the back.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

She opted for a chic high bun hairstyle and accessorised with a necklace and black lace gloves.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

It certainly seemed to be a night to remember.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

The mandatory balcony picture.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

The backstage drama.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Getting the look right.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film/Instagram

The gala served as a platform to honour women from the world of cinema: Saudi Arabian Actors Adhwa Fahad and Aseel Omran, Kiara, Senegalese Director-Screenwriter Ramata-Toulaye Sy, Thai Actor Freen Sarocha Chankimha and Egyptian Actor Salma Abu Deif.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film/Instagram

Prior to her appearance at the Women in Cinema Gala, Kiara graced the Red Sea Film Festival in an orange bodycon outfit from the shelves of Prabal Gurung.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film/Instagram

Making her voice heard in Cannes.

