Kiara Dazzles At Cannes

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film/Instagram

Kiara Advani was a sight to behold at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner at the Cannes Film Festival.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara donned an off-shoulder silk gown in shades of pink and black, with a striking pink bow adorning the back.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

She opted for a chic high bun hairstyle and accessorised with a necklace and black lace gloves.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

It certainly seemed to be a night to remember.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

The mandatory balcony picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

The backstage drama.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Getting the look right.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film/Instagram

The gala served as a platform to honour women from the world of cinema: Saudi Arabian Actors Adhwa Fahad and Aseel Omran, Kiara, Senegalese Director-Screenwriter Ramata-Toulaye Sy, Thai Actor Freen Sarocha Chankimha and Egyptian Actor Salma Abu Deif.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film/Instagram

Prior to her appearance at the Women in Cinema Gala, Kiara graced the Red Sea Film Festival in an orange bodycon outfit from the shelves of Prabal Gurung.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film/Instagram

Making her voice heard in Cannes.