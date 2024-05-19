Kiara Dazzles At Cannes

Kiara Advani was a sight to behold at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner at the Cannes Film Festival.
Kiara donned an off-shoulder silk gown in shades of pink and black, with a striking pink bow adorning the back.
She opted for a chic high bun hairstyle and accessorised with a necklace and black lace gloves.
It certainly seemed to be a night to remember.
The mandatory balcony picture.
The backstage drama.
Getting the look right.
The gala served as a platform to honour women from the world of cinema: Saudi Arabian Actors Adhwa Fahad and Aseel Omran, Kiara, Senegalese Director-Screenwriter Ramata-Toulaye Sy, Thai Actor Freen Sarocha Chankimha and Egyptian Actor Salma Abu Deif.
Prior to her appearance at the Women in Cinema Gala, Kiara graced the Red Sea Film Festival in an orange bodycon outfit from the shelves of Prabal Gurung.
Making her voice heard in Cannes.