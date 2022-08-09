News
Why is Taapsee So UPSET?

Why is Taapsee So UPSET?

By Rediff Movies
August 09, 2022 13:33 IST
The film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar spotted on Monday.

Taapsee Pannu started her promotions for her new film, Dobaaraa, on the wrong foot after she reportedly arrived late at an event and got into an argument with the media photographers.

She bowed out of the squabble quickly -- after explaining she had been told to arrive at that time -- and turned her attention to the bigger picture.

 

Anurag Kashyap is directing Dobaaraa, a remake of the 2018 Spanish film, Mirage.

Here's a fun fact: Money Heist's Professor -- Alvaro Morte -- had starred in Mirage.

 

Malaika Arora gets snapped outside her house.

 

Ranveer Singh colour-coordinates his airport look.

 

Lock Upp's Anjali Arora shows off her abs.

 

Shamita Shetty promotes her music video Tere Vich Rab Disda with...

 

Ex-boyfriend Raqesh Bapat!

 

The song is sung by Sachet and Parampara Tandon, who got married in 2020.

 

Richa Chadha steps out in the Mumbai rain. 

 

Saiee Manjrekar, too, takes a walk.

Rediff Movies
