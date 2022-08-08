Here's What Urmila Does In Goa!

Bollywood is making beautiful pictures in different parts of the world.
Take a look.
When in Goa, do as Urmila Matondkar does.
Karishma Tanna goes clubbing on Nikki Beach in Saint Tropez, France.
Sunny Leone says hello from Toronto.
She thanks US-based hair and make-up artist Ricardo Ferrise: 'Thank you @ricardoferrise2 for amazing hair and make up! After a long time felt this glam. Love you!'
Akshay Kumar continues to take his onscreen sisters -- Sadia Khateeb, Deepika Khanna, Sahejmeen Kaur and Smrithi Srikanth -- to different parts of the country to promote their film, Raksha Bandhan.
'Team #RakshaBandhan off to Kolkata, then Lucknow aur phir jayenge Dilli Honestly filmmaking is a cakewalk, par promotions bache ki jaan le lete hai,' he says.
Pooja Gor shares a picture from Indonesia.
Singer Armaan Malik enjoys the weather in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Pooja Hegde sends a postcard from New York.
Sonal Chauhan is feeling nostalgic about her trip to London.
Maria Gorretti shares a picture from the shoot of Masaba Masaba in Gulmarg, Kashmir.