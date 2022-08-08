News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Here's What Urmila Does In Goa!

By Rediff Movies
August 08, 2022 12:30 IST
Bollywood is making beautiful pictures in different parts of the world.

Take a look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

When in Goa, do as Urmila Matondkar does.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna goes clubbing on Nikki Beach in Saint Tropez, France.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone says hello from Toronto.

She thanks US-based hair and make-up artist Ricardo Ferrise: 'Thank you @ricardoferrise2 for amazing hair and make up! After a long time felt this glam. Love you!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar continues to take his onscreen sisters -- Sadia Khateeb, Deepika Khanna, Sahejmeen Kaur and Smrithi Srikanth -- to different parts of the country to promote their film, Raksha Bandhan.

'Team #RakshaBandhan off to Kolkata, then Lucknow aur phir jayenge Dilli Honestly filmmaking is a cakewalk, par promotions bache ki jaan le lete hai,' he says.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram

Pooja Gor shares a picture from Indonesia.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Malik/Instagram

Singer Armaan Malik enjoys the weather in Copenhagen, Denmark.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde sends a postcard from New York.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan is feeling nostalgic about her trip to London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maria Goretti/Instagram

Maria Gorretti shares a picture from the shoot of Masaba Masaba in Gulmarg, Kashmir.

 

Rediff Movies
