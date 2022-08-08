News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Rakul's Sweet Date With Jackky!

Rakul's Sweet Date With Jackky!

By Rediff Movies
August 08, 2022 18:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar spotted over the weekend.

Rakul Singh makes a quick stop at a cafe with boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani.

 

Kriti Sanon gets photographed on her way to the gym.

 

Shilpa Shetty visits a clinic.

 

Ananya Panday leaves for Ahmedabad to promote her film Liger.

 

Vijay Deverakonda is reportedly fatigued from the aggressive Liger promotions but he plays along.

 

Yum! The duo relish a Gujarati thali in Ahmedabad.

 

The gorgeous Madhuri Dixit starts shooting for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

 

Nora Fatehi gives her company.

 

Maniesh Paul will host the show.

 

Shraddha Kapoor takes a boat ride to work.

 

Telly couple Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra attend Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav in Mumbai to celebrate the 75 years of India's Independence.

 

Amrita Rao arrives with husband RJ Anmol.

 

Ankita Lokhande looks elegant in a sari.

 

Ravi Dubey.

 

Arjun Bijlani says namaste.

 

Mira Kapoor.

 

Zaid Darbar.

 

The gorgeous telly star, Jannat Zubair Rahmani.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Here's What Urmila Does In Goa!
Here's What Urmila Does In Goa!
Now, Shahid Takes on Prithviraj!
Now, Shahid Takes on Prithviraj!
Sushmita SIZZLES!
Sushmita SIZZLES!
Zareen, Kamal India's flagbearers for CWG closing
Zareen, Kamal India's flagbearers for CWG closing
Like Disha in GOLD Or PINK? Vote
Like Disha in GOLD Or PINK? Vote
Meet India's medallists at Birmingham CWG
Meet India's medallists at Birmingham CWG
Why is Anusha blushing?
Why is Anusha blushing?

More like this

Kiara Parties With Karan Johar

Kiara Parties With Karan Johar

Take This AMAZING Bollywood Quiz

Take This AMAZING Bollywood Quiz

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances