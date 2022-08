Disha Patani knows just how to make the Monday blues disappear!

The actress has posted wow pictures of herself in gold and pink and we have to agree with Krishna Shroff's comment, 'Fav photo of you EVER. Damn, woman.'

Still, which one is better?

We leave this tough choice to you, dear reader!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani is as good as gold in Falguni Shane Peacock's embellished lehenga.

Like this look?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Isn't she ethereal?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

She's gorgeous in pink too!

Like this look?