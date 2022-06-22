News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » When Shehnaaz Looked WOW!

When Shehnaaz Looked WOW!

By Rediff Get Ahead
June 22, 2022 10:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Since her dhamakedaar stint on Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill has had a style transformation. Here's a look at her fabulous make-up moments. Do click on the pictures for a closer look. 

IMAGE: Who needs make up when you have such flawless skin?
Shehnaaz embraces the natural look with subtle eye shadow and pink lips.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Where's the party tonight? The actress gets bonus points as she matches her eye shadow with her blue frilled top.

 

IMAGE: The 90s look is back! When you want to highlight your eyes, opt for a bright shade like lilac.

 

IMAGE: Her deep, dark brows complement her mascara-clad eyes.

 

IMAGE: Want a geeky look? Try these oversized glasses, suggests Shehnaaz.

 

IMAGE: This look is another reminder that natural is the way to go. 
Doesn't Shehnaaz look refreshingly laid-back yet stunning?

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Sara Or Janhvi: Whose Gown Do You Like?
Sara Or Janhvi: Whose Gown Do You Like?
Sriya Goes Bold In Red
Sriya Goes Bold In Red
Pretty Rhea, Stunning Hina
Pretty Rhea, Stunning Hina
Maharashtra governor in hospital with Covid-19
Maharashtra governor in hospital with Covid-19
PIX: When Armed Forces Performed Yoga
PIX: When Armed Forces Performed Yoga
Williams makes winning return after year out
Williams makes winning return after year out
Upset with NCP, Cong, not with Uddhav: Rebel MLAs
Upset with NCP, Cong, not with Uddhav: Rebel MLAs

More like this

Stunningly Stylish Anchal!

Stunningly Stylish Anchal!

Khatron Ke Khiladi's Chetna Turns Heads

Khatron Ke Khiladi's Chetna Turns Heads

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances