When Shehnaaz Looked WOW!

Since her dhamakedaar stint on Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill has had a style transformation. Here's a look at her fabulous make-up moments. Do click on the pictures for a closer look.

IMAGE: Who needs make up when you have such flawless skin?

Shehnaaz embraces the natural look with subtle eye shadow and pink lips.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

IMAGE: Where's the party tonight? The actress gets bonus points as she matches her eye shadow with her blue frilled top.

IMAGE: The 90s look is back! When you want to highlight your eyes, opt for a bright shade like lilac.

IMAGE: Her deep, dark brows complement her mascara-clad eyes.

IMAGE: Want a geeky look? Try these oversized glasses, suggests Shehnaaz.

IMAGE: This look is another reminder that natural is the way to go.

Doesn't Shehnaaz look refreshingly laid-back yet stunning?