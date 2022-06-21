Kriti's T-Shirt Has Something To Say!

Which stars did Photographer Pradeep Bandekar meet on Monday? Do click on the images for a closer look.
IMAGE: Kriti Sanon and her witty tee visit Producer Dinesh Vijan's office.
Kriti will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in his next production, Bhediya, directed by Amar Kaushik.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor gets an early start with promoting her next film, Good Luck Jerry.
The black comedy crime film, directed by Sidharth Sengupta, will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29.
IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna visits Vikas Bahl's office.
She will be seen in Bahl's next directorial, Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.
IMAGE: Aditya Roy Kapur is looking forward to his next release, Rashtra Kavach Om, which releases on July 1.
IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal visits Sunny Super Sound dubbing studio.
IMAGE: Rakul Singh smiles for the camera outside her yoga class...
IMAGE: ...And Sara Ali Khan greets it outside her Pilates class.
IMAGE: Malaika Arora attends yoga class as well.
Watch Malaika greet the media.