Kriti's T-Shirt Has Something To Say!

Kriti's T-Shirt Has Something To Say!

By Rediff Movies
June 21, 2022 15:24 IST
Which stars did Photographer Pradeep Bandekar meet on Monday? Do click on the images for a closer look.

 

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon and her witty tee visit Producer Dinesh Vijan's office.
Kriti will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in his next production, Bhediya, directed by Amar Kaushik.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor gets an early start with promoting her next film, Good Luck Jerry.
The black comedy crime film, directed by Sidharth Sengupta, will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna visits Vikas Bahl's office.
She will be seen in Bahl's next directorial, Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Aditya Roy Kapur is looking forward to his next release, Rashtra Kavach Om, which releases on July 1.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal visits Sunny Super Sound dubbing studio.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Rakul Singh smiles for the camera outside her yoga class...
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: ...And Sara Ali Khan greets it outside her Pilates class.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Malaika Arora attends yoga class as well.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Watch Malaika greet the media.

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
