What Anil Kapoor Finds VERY VERY TOUGH

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor with Kiara Advani in JugJugg Jeeyo. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram

Anil Kapoor never fails to steal the show in the films that he does.

In his new film JugJugg Jeeyo, he plays a father who is planning to divorce his wife of many years.

"I am Anil Kapoor's son, and if someone comes and tells me that I have to do a film with my father, why will I do it?", the evergreen actor asks Rediff.com Contributor Mohnish Singh.

How was your experience with Neetu Kapoor as a co-star?

We have known each other for many, many, years, as family members.

Honestly, it was very sad when Rishi Kapoor left us.

I was very happy when Neetu decided to work.

What was great was that when she came on the set, we never felt the heaviness of the situation.

She is a wonderful lady and I am so happy that she is working again.

I was fortunate enough to work with her.

It's great for the film, great for all of us and she has a very child-like, casual persona.

She carries her stardom, carries who she is.

She is from one of the most respected families.

She married one of the greatest actors of our country.

Her son is one of the biggest stars of our country.

But she is so effortless and casual about it.

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor in JugJugg Jeeyo. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram

Tell us something about your character because it is Bheem's character that makes the film what it is.

I feel there is Bheem everywhere.

Everybody wants to become a Bheem.

There are few people who just keep on thinking about it (an extramarital affair) while some just do it.

No, I am not thinking of doing it (laughs).

Divorce is a taboo subject in Indian society.

Many a time, people want to get separated from each other even after having children. What is your take on that?

You know, I feel life is very tough and more so from the woman's point of view.

Men can still have so many other things to do, but a woman, I feel, if she is unhappy and if she finds it torturous to stay with him, it's better she separates from her husband.

Why go through that torture?

She has sacrificed so much, then again, she has to sacrifice for the children.

Women are very strong.

But if she has friends and good people around her and if she has that will power, she can, to a certain extent, make that decision and make a life for herself.

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Varun Dhawan in JugJugg Jeeyo. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram

Do you agree today's women are much stronger?

Yes, I think today women are much stronger.

I speak to my daughter and she is like everyone is on a search for a guy, not a girl.

Boys are desperate to get married, girls are not.

They are like, we will do it later.

They are not in a hurry and there is no pressure.

They are like, of course, I want to get married and have children, but it should be absolutely on my own terms.

Boys are desperate.

They say I am ready, but nobody is ready to get married to me.

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor's daughters, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunita Kapoor/Instagram

You are awaiting the arrival of a grandchild. How excited are you?

Of course, I was happy when I came to know.

It's a beautiful thing. Isn't it?

What tips would you give to Sonam and Anand?

I don't know.

They say you don't know till it really happens.

Mothers know it more.

The other day I came home and asked her, 'What are you doing?'

She said, I was shopping.'

Who is the most pampered child in your house?

They always feel that he or she is more pampered than me. That masti is always happening.

All three kids are different.

They have their pluses and minuses.

They are different from each other.

You can't pamper them equally.

Someone you pamper in a different way, the other you pamper in a different way.

Some are very emotionally dependent; others want to be independent.

You are also learning along the way.

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor and his Beta co-star Madhuri Dixit win awards for the film. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram

What is it that you want to do now after working for 40-45 years?

The same thing. I want to keep experimenting.

That's what I have done all my life, in my entire career.

I have done Eshwar, Ram Lakhan, Virasat, Biwi No 1 and Pukar, which were totally out of the box.

I do a JugJugg Jeeyo and also an AK vs AK.

Nothing comes easy.

If you feel that it is easy, then that person is wrong.

You have to put in a lot of hard work, effort and thought.

A good director and a good writer are important.

You have been a part of great comedies like No Entry.

Yeah, I think it is a very good comedy film.

Even Mr India was a very good comedy.

Biwi No 1 was a comedy and so was Deewana Mastana. It was a fantastic comedy film.

I have been very fortunate, there were certain portions in those films that were very, very, hilarious.

Initially, when films were made, only few portions had comedy. Then people started making out and out comedies.

I enjoy doing all kinds of comedy.

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor promotes JugJugg Jeeyo with Neetu Kapoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram

How tough is doing comedy?

It is very tough, very, very, tough.

I have done ads also, which people have loved. Sometimes you get an opportunity to do ads, where you show your work in a limited time.

You have done films with David Dhawan and now you are working with his son. What similarities have you observed?

I have done lesser films with David Dhawan. He has done more with Govinda.

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor with son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in Thar.

Consistency has been the key to your career. Where do you get it from?

I don't think there have been no lows.

Also, my lows have not been that bad.

But it's a combination of hard work and lady luck.

Making the right choices at the right time, and the right opportunities coming at the right time.

I learned from the mistakes which I made and tried my best not to repeat them.

God has been kind too.

Lady luck doesn't happen to just everyone.

If the son doesn't get it, his grandson gets it.

I think it must have been my dad's hard work or his honesty that I am reaping his goodness, his humanity, his humbleness.

He deserved more, but didn't get it.

God gave me all of it and, fortunately, my father saw me getting it.

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor with son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in AK vs AK.



How do you select your scripts?

See, everybody has their own taste and intellectual mind.

Sometimes you have a certain instinct or certain craft or certain talent which is more relatable to the people.

Whatever you say connects with them.

Certain people just do films which they believe in. They don't think about the audience.

They are like, 'I am making such kind of a film'.

Like my son, for example, wants to do films that he would want to see, films that give him happiness and satisfaction.

He did Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and Spotlight, and AK vs AK.

If I were him, I would have never done AK vs AK.

I am Anil Kapoor's son, and if someone comes and tells me that I have to do a film with my father, why will I do it?

Why will I do something just for one or two days?

Why would I do a smaller role?

If my health deteriorates during those two days or if I don't perform well, you would just delete my scene.

Then people will say that he just got a scene and that turned out to be the worst.

I never asked him to do it, he did it himself.

Then he did a film like Thar, which is a Western noir, where the wife is murdered.

We wonder why did he do this?

People have connected to the film, but it could have been a lot better.

So he is doing things that he feels he would want to see.

What I feel is you, as journalists, should have more patience when you watch something.

Don't judge someone easily.

There is a reason they are doing it.

There may be a financial crisis.