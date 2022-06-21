The GORGEOUS Kapoor Sisters

Vaani, Raveena win awards... Tara gets poetic... Nia turns on the neon...
Please click on the images for a look at the stars.
IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor returns after shooting her debut acting assignment -- Zoya Akhtar's The Archies -- in Ooty, and she's welcomed with the right shades of bling by sister Janhvi Kapoor and cousin Shanaya Kapoor.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor receives the Mid-day International Showbiz Icons Award, Dubai, and she is grateful: 'Thankful for the Midday International Showbiz Iconic Actress Popular Choice Award for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Bell Bottom... Cherishing all the love and appreciation.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Raveena Tandon receives the Mid-day International Showbiz Icons Award for KGF: Chapter 2 and Arayank: 'Very very special for me thankyou #middayinternationalshowbizicons for my very first award for #kgf2! And another for #aranyak! Overwhelmed!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram
IMAGE: Laxmi Raai looks great in pink.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Raai/Instagram
IMAGE: 'She may be the beauty or the beast, maybe the famine or the feast (why don't they write lyrics like these anymore!)' wonders Tara Sutaria.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram
IMAGE: 'I only read Neon signs well,' says Nia Sharma.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram
IMAGE: Rasika Dugal is 'Decluttering comes with a tonne of memories... which ones to keep?'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram
IMAGE: Ajay Devgn celebrates World Music Day: 'From listening to making music... Never thought I possessed this skill.'
This moment, of course, is taken from the time Devgn collaborated with musician Yashraj Mukhate for a track called Jalaya To Nahi, as part of the promotions for Runway 34.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram
IMAGE: Erica Fernandes asks, 'Childhood memories... Have you had one of these bachpan mein?'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram
IMAGE: Mohanlal visits Prithviraj Sukumaran's home, and gets a picture clicked by his wife Supriya Menon.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithiviraj Sukumaran/Instagram