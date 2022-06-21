Are You Ready For The Minions?

The Minions are touring London.

Steve Carell led a bunch of Minions in front of the newly unveiled Big Ben for a photocall to promote Minions: The Rise of Gru.

The new film will see Carell's popular Despicable Me character Gru make a comeback, and then lead up to the fourth installment of the Despicable Me franchise.

Please click on the images for a look at Carell and his Minions.

IMAGE: It's not everyday that one runs into Minions, and Steve Carell, in front of London's Big Ben unless, of course, they're out promoting their new film.

Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images

IMAGE: The Minions' voice cast just got more interesting!

Besides Carell and his former collaborators from the franchise, Russell Brand as Dr Nefario and Julie Andrews as Gru's mother Marlena, action heroes like Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren and Danny Trejo lend their voices as well.

Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images

IMAGE: How does Gru get his unusual voice?

Carell once said it was the voice that made his kids laugh.

Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images

IMAGE: The fourth installment of Despicable Me is scheduled for a 2024 release.

Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images

IMAGE: Minions: The Rise of Gru releases on Friday next, July 1.

Photograph: Joe Maher/Getty Images