Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

The teaser of Nitesh Tiwari's big-screen-tailored-experience-gone-straight-to-OTT Bawaal shows Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in a simple boy-meets-girl situation, the kind we've grown up watching in Raj Kapoor's Bobby, Rahul Rawail's Love Story and Aditya Chopra's Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

This is not to say Bawaal is in the same league of the above love stories.

In an interaction with Subhash K Jha some months ago, Janhvi had confessed she had never been so excited about any project so far.

"I'm extremely excited about Bawaal, as it conveys ideas that I believe in my own life. It is a film very close to my heart. Shooting has been an amazing experience. It is my most precious film."

"I know I say that every time, but really, this has been an experience so rewarding that when I am alone, I sit and think about it. It was such a happy set. We were all working in unison to make this vision come true."

Bawaal has been shot in multiple continents but yet, going by the teaser, it doesn't look touristic. The locations are organic to the plot.

Bawaal will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 21.